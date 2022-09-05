Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Video Of Son Spencer On His Birthday

Mindy Kaling took to Instagram on the occasion of her son Spencer's 2nd birthday to post an adorable video of him playing with his friend known as "the morning shadow." The cute clip shows Spencer waving to his own shadow on the wall and saying hi as Mindy films him.

The caption underneath the post read as follows:

"Happy 2nd birthday to my son Spencer, who is the human personification of a hug. I can't describe the intense joy it is to be your mom. You remind this old cynical lady that the world is full of wonder, and fun can be found in the most mundane places. Here Spencer is greeting his friend, the morning shadow in his crib."

The clip does not show Spencer's face, as Mindy is known to be very private regarding her family life. It is actually incredibly rare for her to post videos and pictures of her children.

Mindy's fans didn't even known about Spencer's birth untill well after he was born.

Mindy revealed the news while she appeared on Stephen Colbert's show.

"I'm telling it for the first time now. It feels so strange . . . This is news to a lot of people, it's true," Said Mindy after revealing that she gave birth to Spencer during the Pandemic.

Mindy has since talked about the blessings of being an only parent publicly though. While speaking to Yahoo Life's So Mini Ways, she explained it in the following words:

"The biggest reward is seeing how happy my children are. Like, they're just so full of joy and so funny. There's nothing jaded or cynical about them . . . they just love life. For whatever reason, they have no fear in expressing themselves. You know, I was a really shy kind of repressed kid, [with] 'be seen and not heard energy.' And they're very heard."

Fans, friends and family wished Mindy well underneath the post and expressed their adoration for little Spencer, who they all believe will bring a lot of fun into Mindy's life