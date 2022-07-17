Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off A Trendy Summer Dress That Emphasizes All The Advantages Of A Feminine Figure

After wrapping up filming on Netflix's high-profile Stranger Things, Nominated for 13 Emmys in 2022, Millie Bobby Brown is enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

The couple is having a great time exploring the island and just sunbathing on the beach, and from time to time, the actress indulges her 55 million followers with posts with fresh photos.

In today's photo, the star looks stunningly cute and fresh in a fashionable soft green print dress with a plunging neckline and cutouts at the waistline.

Millie's outfit looks like a combination of a crop top and a tight skirt, and as accessories, the actress chose a gold necklace with a pendant and a bracelet from French jewelers Van Cleef & Arpels, ethnic-style hoop earrings, and an eco-friendly bag woven from large beads.

While casually posing for a photo, the actress did not forget to mention in the caption all the beauty products used to create this summer look.

Recall that in addition to impressive popularity in the acting profession, 18-year-old Millie managed to achieve considerable success in business by launching the Florence by Mills cosmetics brand.

In a previous post, Many fans of the Stranger Things series - by the way, the new fourth season will be released in a week - believe that out of the set, Millie Bobby Brown looks much bigger than her years.

This is usually because viewers become accustomed to seeing young actors on screen and then begin to associate them with their favorite characters in everyday life.

And when the difference is huge, it annoys the fans. It happened to Mili, but her love of the beauty experience made the situation worse.

Variety recently reported that the latest season is now Netflix's second title to date, with more than a billion views.

With the release of the second half of the series after the drop on Netflix, viewers are now anxiously awaiting the fifth and final series of the supernatural thriller.