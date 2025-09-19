Millie Bobby Brown Debuts New Florence By Mills Fashion Bar Collection

Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

Millie Bobby Brown debuted a new tranche of items from the Florence by Mills Fashion Bar line. With cherry prints gracing both the crop sweater and wide-leg pants, a promo was released for this Bar collection featuring the Stranger Things star. “I’m not a ballerina,” Brown said facetiously while trying the ballet lounge set out for the camera.

Advertisement

The actress-turned-entrepreneur gave the fans a sneak peek into her own line of clothes. According to the actress, the “very first Bar collection just sold out in an instant, so we had to bring it back for round two.” The Bing Cherry print sweatshirt and wide-leg strap pants are made for movement and comfort, as Brown said, “Pretend ballerinas like me, and real ones technically do, too.”

The caption followed in that tongue-in-cheek ballet style, jokingly saying “not a ballerina… but I play one” along with the brand tag. The playful approach proved favourably among followers, who showered her with praise and individual reactions in the comments.

“Millie the promotion for stranger things is delaying,” remarked one user, probably sarcastically suggesting that her projects in the field of acting have taken a backseat to her fashion projects. Other comparatives were just as direct, saying, “So did Taylor Swift. Good luck.”

International fans expressed their appreciation in many languages. One Spanish-language admiring comment went, “No sé lo que dices, pero estás preciosa chica,” while the other asked in Spanish, “¿Por qué te queda tan bien? 😍❤️.”

Miss Bongiovi’s diamond engagement ring keeps generating conversation, with one noting, “That ring is still insane 😱,” prompting exclamatory remarks, all complimenting Brown’s union.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Some of the comments even became a little more personal, such as, “Just so you know Millie, I watch your reels just cause you’re a great person!” Another user commented with a similar vibe, appreciating Brown for more than the clothes.

The collection had people planning to shop, with one fan exclaiming, “Omg I love it I will get it🤭,” and the practical one commenting, “its times like these I wish I didn’t have such intense hot flashes lmao” in reference to the layering.

Brown’s fashion line has been thriving since its inception, making this ballet-inspired collection another successful chapter in her entrepreneurial endeavors. The 20-year-old was able to parlay in her acting fame to create a groovy lifestyle brand that echoes her real, down-to-earth, and playful spirit. Her successful Crocs line is another example of her business acumen.

Advertisement

Florence by Mills Fashion Bar collection is out for purchase, but just based on the last sell-out act, fans would want to move fast before the new pieces vanish from the virtual shelves. She maintains her brand’s energy with a focused workout routine and was even seen in a whimsical garden tea party scene.