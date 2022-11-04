Millie Bobby Brown Claims She Is In A Mature Relationship With Henry Cavill

In the second installment of the Enola Holmes series, which will be available on Netflix this Friday, Millie Bobby Brown, age 18, and Henry Cavill, age 39, play a brother and sister team. Despite the significant age gap between them, Brown had no trouble developing a friendship with the star of the Man of Steel film.

It seems like a mature, grown-up relationship now that I'm with Henry. Comparable to a really strong and robust friendship. Brown stated to Deadline that one of our terms and conditions is that we have terms and conditions.

Henry is a familiar name to me. We have an agreement that outlines the terms and circumstances of our relationship. It is strictly forbidden for me to inquire about the details of his private life. It's almost like telling Millie to be quiet. No. And I'm like, Understood.

It is a different kind of relationship from the ones she has with the other cast members of Stranger Things, such as Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp.

Brown and Schnapp have an agreement that if any of them is still unmarried when they are 40 years old, they will get married. Jake Bongiovi, who is 20 years old and the son of Jon Bon Jovi, is the person whom Brown is currently dating.

Brown has claimed that hanging out with her celebrity friends, the cast of "Stranger Things," is a very different experience. Because it's like we're all related, there are no limits because we treat each other like siblings. But on the other hand, Henry treats me in a manner that is quite authoritative, which is something that I respect.

Last week, Brown and Cavill satisfied their professional obligations by posing for photographs on the red carpet at the world premiere of Enola Holmes 2, which took place in London.