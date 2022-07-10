Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Enjoyed A Wonderful Romantic Vacation In Italy

Millie Bobby Brown is an actress known for her range and professionalism in her acting career. She is best known for her acting in "Stranger Things". The world is obsessed with Millie and watching her live her best life makes many fans extremely happy.

Recently, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were seen enjoying a romantic vacation together in Italy. On July 4th, the two were photographed in Sardinia where they had full-on PDA. The two were seen kissing on a boat. Millie was wearing a black-and-white gingham two-piece bikini while Jake was wearing a simple pair of red Dior swim trunks. On the 8th of July, they were seen together on a boat as they lounged and took in the ocean views.

The pair confirmed their relationship in November 2021. Slowly, they started showing more into how wonderful their relationship was. The two had also made a red carpet debut at the BAFTA's in March after appearing again in public together at the "Stranger Things" premiere on May 14. The two looked adorable together on the red carpet and fans loved their pictures together.

However, while they normally don't post many pictures together, they do have a lot of PDA on vacations. They posted a few pictures of love on their Instagrams from their Barcelona trip. Millie captioned her picture "te amo" while Jake simply captioned his picture "Alexa play late night talking by Harry styles."

However, the two do seem to have a loving relationship as many fans have noticed their sweet gestures towards one another. The relationship making Millie happy is that concerns fans and they're really happy that she's happy in her life and her relationship. Fans support Millie throughout whatever she chooses to do as long as Millie is okay and happy with her decisions.

Fans have always been incredibly supportive of Millie and genuinely adore her and her acting. A lot of fans commented on their pictures, showering the couple with love and well wishes. Fans have been excited to see what Millie will do next.