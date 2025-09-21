Miley Cyrus Releases 'Something Beautiful Deluxe' With Fleetwood Mac Legends

X/@MileyCyrus

A deluxe version of Something Beautiful has been put out into the world, extending the array of star collaborators with include Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and David Byrne. The announcement came with a behind-the-scenes video intended to cover the whole movie, but an incautious use of captions amid multiple repeats of her footage irrigated criticism from her followers on social media.

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus, working with the greatest of greats, continues to build her musical metropolis. The pop phenom released “Something Beautiful Deluxe” this week, adding two monumental collaborations to her recent album. New tracks come with Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood on “Secrets” and Talking Heads frontman David Byrne on “Lockdown.”

The announcement made an impression with a quick, madcap behind-the-scenes footage of Cyrus on what looked like a film-making or music-video set. Trying to imagine Cyrus announcing, “Action by me!” or “Go Cambroke!” before we cut away to “I’m flat” and “Good. We’re true… To the rhythm…” is purely Miley.

Instead of dreamy musical news, all the attention was diverted instantly to the presentation. The caption announcing the deluxe edition read, “Something Beautiful Deluxe out now with Secrets featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood + Lockdown featuring David Byrne,” and it appeared almost identically with previous posts on Cyrus’s account.

The reactions ran from concerned to outright furiously. A user screamed: “Your social media team is HORRENDOUS I’m not even kidding you guys shouldn’t have this job.” Then another user shared bluntly: “Your social media team sucks.” It was the repetition that seemed to hit a nerve. Numerous were pointing to that very same phrasing being found in almost every post.

Some felt that such an offensive strategy could backfire against Cyrus’s popularity. “twitter is actually going to mark you as spam atp like plz change it up a little,” warned an onlooker, basically insinuating that the platform’s algorithms could penalize such repetitive content. Another called out, “Give my girl her phone back NOW,” insinuating Cyrus might not actually be behind the repeated posts.

Nevertheless, even some harsher rejoinders found opposing fans from all corners of the globe who donated a somewhat lighter perspective. One Portuguese-speaking user remarked, “At least the video is another. It’s something more ‘personal’,” acknowledging that while the caption repeated, the visual content was new.

During the debated social-media strategy, those select few were attempting to steer the true fans toward the music and dreaming even of the future. “Let us know if you’re doing that Hannah Montana tour so I can save up for the best seats,” wrote one eager listener as a reference to Cyrus’ iconic Disney Channel alter ego, which basically means she is acknowledging Cyrus herself in an approving manner.

The deluxe edition allows for further collaborations with rock and legacy artists while Cyrus successfully put out rock covers during the Plastic Hearts era in 2020. Working with Buckingham and Fleetwood is a whole different meaning on the Fleetwood Mac influence that has long been present in Cyrus’ music, especially chasing after her more rock-oriented recent work.

Social media flaws notwithstanding, these additions are great catches for any artist. Lindsey Buckingham, now separated s a member of Fleetwood Mac, is among the most distinctive guitarists and songwriters of rock music. Mick Fleetwood, the 70s drummer, helped in forming the spirit of 70s rock. And David Byrne is perhaps the foremost figure in new wave with his innovations through the Talking Heads.

Something Beautiful Deluxe out now with Secrets featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood + Lockdown featuring David Byrne. pic.twitter.com/Cgb46nnsjW — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 20, 2025

For Cyrus, this is a collision of personal fandom with business evolution. She’s been an everlasting admirer of such artists and artists she has now created. The deluxe edition projects newer material for the fans while kicking off generations of musical excellence.

But, those social media reactions are indicative of the greater never-ending discussion of celebrity communication—a chasm of how much is the artist and how much is the team? For many fans craving a real connection, these repetitive corporate messages become an obstacle. As one fan succinctly stated: “We need more personal content. We miss you.”

The release itself needs to be celebrated—the kind of collaborations any artist dreams about. But delivery—at least from the fans who commented—needs some work, so here is hoping the next announcement will wear a bit more of Cyrus’s distinctive voice, both musically, and digitally.

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus continues to push boundaries and collaborate with legends, even if her social media strategy could use some fresh creativity. Her recent Billions Club Live performance in Paris was a testament to her global appeal. The concert film on Spotify captured this dazzling event, and in a new film, she reflected on achieving her first billion streams. This musical family affair is nothing new, as her father Billy Ray Cyrus once revealed she wrote him a birthday song inspired by Fleetwood Mac.