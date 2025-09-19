Miley Cyrus Releases Emotional New Song For Father Billy Ray Cyrus

Instagram/@mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus has given something very personal, intimate, and rather painful for her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, calling it a “peace offering” between forgiveness and freedom. At the same time, it is a very big moment for Miley with Buckingham and Fleetwood from Fleetwood Mac.

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus had just dropped something very personal, very special. This is not a radio hit that will sell itself, this is a very heartfelt message encased in music. Sharing on social media, the singer called this new song a “peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved.” That someone was none other than her father, the country music star Billy Ray Cyrus.

In the caption, Miley threw all of it out there. “In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same,” she wrote. “That’s some heavy stuff right there.” She gave credit to musical greats Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood for “bringing magic to the music” before breaking into tears and saying, “This song is for my dad.”

The video showed Miley belting out verses with a heavy charge of emotion-a glimpse at the complex nature of certain relationships. Miley sings, “Love is not a prison, I’m not a guard, no,” and, “So even when I’m holding you, I will lock you up.” That was very classic Miley: hard, die-hard honesty mixed with poetic ambiguity her fans eat up.

The commenters have overrun the place showing their support and inquiring. One user stated in Portuguese, “He doesn’t deserve it, but it’s ok ❤️,” thus opening an entire thread about some of Billy Ray’s past controversies, including that Trump inauguration event. Another fan shouted, “MILEY 😭 THIS IS BEAUTIFUL,” very much representing the general consensus.

The comments went a more philosophical route toward forgiving. “Forgiving is not forgetting, forgiving belongs to us, it brings peace to our heart. When we forgive we let go, when we forgive we move forward and we release all the bad that ties us to others. Forgiving is not forgetting. Forgiving is healing ❤️ I’m so happy for you Miley.” Now, those are words with deep meaning.

Of course, a Miley Cyrus comment section would never be complete without random observations about her appearances. Somebody said something about her teeth making them “feel uncomfortable”; someone else asked, “Why do u have that cloth wrapped around ur face??” That is just classic Internet behavior-it can’t just be about the art; they’ve got to comment on everything.

What remains pretty touching are comments relating to the emotional depth of Miley’s message. “The caption 😢❤️ your soul is so beautiful,” said a fan. “This is really sweet 🥺,” another commented. Several users are referencing the moment they saw or heard “this song is for my dad” from Miley’s caption.

Here’s a heavy thinker: “Good for you; this will help heal other broken relationships too 🙌❤️.” And really, that’s Miley for you: never been one to shy away from her story, and in doing so, she makes it harder for others to feel alone in theirs.

The work with Fleetwood Mac injects an extra layer of much-needed interest. Buckingham and Fleetwood bringing this famous sound to essentially a family reconciliation song? That is serious musical alchemy. That tells you this is no throwaway, casual track-this is some serious work for Miley.

The olive branch carries that much more musical weight considering Miley’s father-daughter relationship has been complicated and public history for years now. Billy Ray Cyrus has his own public struggles: divorces, career ups and downs. An act of public artful forgiveness from Miley is huge in terms of personal growth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

It also falls strangely into the chronology of Miley’s career. She has been somewhat lost in searching for many sounds and styles; this feels like the one thing that is pure and bare. So much of the song is carrying meaning for her, not just himself, and with that caption, she feels like she’s standing in a very real reflective place creatively.

At the end of the day, Miley bares her soul yet again to tell the real story about family, forgiveness, and the messy actions of healing, making her personal tragedy into art that may help others with their thorny relationships. This has always been her greatest strength as an artist-to be vulnerably and authentically human with millions of others.

Advertisement

Her recent Billions Club Live concert in Paris was a massive success, further cementing her status as a global superstar. The performance, which was also a Spotify event, showcased her incredible vocal range and stage presence. This concert film was a celebration of her achievement of her first billion streams on the platform. Meanwhile, her father, Billy Ray, has been busy with his own projects, recently collaborating with Snoop Dogg on a new Labor Day anthem.