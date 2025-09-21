Miley Cyrus Faces Backlash Over Repetitive Album Promotion Strategy

Instagram/@mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus brings forth a deluxe edition of Something Beautiful with fresh collaboration from Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and David Byrne. The release promotion, however, became subject to severe criticism from the fans, who rallied against multiple posts on social media, each reiterating the same product over and over again.

A pop star announcement had to be made on the social media about the deluxe album, which added tracks titled “Secrets” and “Lockdown.” The announcement itself was accompanied by a visual that presented poetic lyrics: “I wanna keep your secrets like sunlight in the shadows” and “I won’t ever break my promise like a songbird in the silence.” However, the delivery method of the announcement got a bucket of criticism first and foremost.

Many users expressed their thoughts regarding what they perceived as unattractiveness overexposure. One user spoke plainly in opposition, saying, “Posting the same tweet over and over again isn’t promo, Miley” while representing many who thought the strategy was working against itself. Another one went on to say, “Girl we got it the first time,” followed by a rolling-eye emoji repeatedly.

The comments thus cast doubts not only on the annoyance level but also on the very efficiency of Cyrus’s promotion team behind it. One scathing reply went thus: “Your team are alzheimer ppl? Ngl they have been posting the same thing like seven times only TODAY,” even though he apologized to those suffering from Alzheimer’s when he realized that his comparison was insensitive, yet remained firm in his critique of the promotion strategy.

Some began to criticize more constructively; one went on to say: “I love you queen but you need to more work for videography normal video same visual kind of boring me all time sorry but you should be more work for music video.” This indicated that fans were hoping for more entertaining content like videos rather than these bland text announcements.

Something Beautiful Deluxe out now with Secrets featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood + Lockdown featuring David Byrne. pic.twitter.com/ys2nK0duQ2 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 20, 2025

The debate got very interesting when people started remembering and comparing the present promotion campaign of Miley to her former ones. “Mais divertido era, COMO FÃ, te ver hippie lançando álbuns de uma hora para outra sem propósitos comerciais e promovendo através de um foto-flood no Instagram do que ver esta confusão na qual Something Beautiful se tornou. Material impecável, mas lançado para preguiça,” a fan reminisced.

The other comment described Cyrus’s 2015 project, “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz,” as allegedly better promoted than the current one. It says that if Cyrus is releasing music on pure artistic grounds without a care for “fan” or promotion, she might just want to forsake promotion attempts halfway.

The critics seem quite cheerful about the new stuff though: one said, “I listened to it on replay during my entire gym session. Cannot get enough!” while another said, “I can tell you for sure that brighter days are ahead for you.”

It also led to the wider industry land, pondering about whether the problem was by Cyrus’s label, not the artist herself. One bunch of user comments is asking whether the artist maybe able to do anything else on her own behalf if her label’s not providing for a proper promotion, then others claiming after years of horrible decisions, may well be up to the artist herself.

It is one such case artists must confront in the Digital Age-where keeping engagements without being repetitive or spammy becomes that fine line. With the new musical collaboration alongside legendary artists like Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac and David Byrne of Talking Heads represents quite the artistic achievement, the conversation around its release has somehow been overshadowed by the talk of promotional strategy rather than the artistry itself.

With the artists treading ever the shifting terrain of music promotion and fan engagement, a situation like this might thus remind with a stern emphasis that even a household name like Cyrus must keep changing the way she promotes if she aims to remain relevant and connected to her audiences in launching any fresh creative effort. Her recent Billions Club Live performance in Paris was a great example of this, as was the concert film on Spotify. She also took time to reflect on her first billion streams in a new film.