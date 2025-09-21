Miley Cyrus Drops Deluxe Album With Rock Legends And Fans Have Thoughts

X/@MileyCyrus

The deluxe edition of Miley Cyrus’s “Something Beautiful” album has now been released, bearing very exciting collaborations with Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and David Byrne. One video showed Miley singing genuinely heartfelt lyrics, but users have been divided once more over whether this out-dated form of promotion ever works.

Some serious new music from Miley Cyrus has just been released-well, if the method used in announcing it appeals to any of the fans. The pop-rock superstar has just stated that the deluxe edition of her 2018 album “Something Beautiful” is now out, featuring several huge collaborations: “Secrets” with Fleetwood Mac legends Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, and “Lockdown” with Talking Heads frontman David Byrne. Her announcement shared a very moody video clip of her singing the lines, “I’m going to be alright, baby, baby, I’m not alright,” trademark Miley emotional vibes.

Here’s the thing: the announcement on its own… well, some of the fans feel as if social media may be on repeat. It was very much the same caption she’s used for several product announcements before: and everyone is noticing it. Hardly unnoticed.

Comments went back and forth between anger and excitement. One user queried, “Is the social media person really getting paid for this???” while another pleaded, “whoever is posting this please take fans’ feedback into account this strategy just doesn’t work”. Ouch.

It was not all negative; indeed, many were still wishing the musical success. One listener wrote in praise: “Legends on one record, that’s a rare kind of magic,” while another could only say how much they will need an entire week to fathom how much they love those new tracks. Getting Buckingham, Fleetwood, AND Byrne on your album is definitely worthy of celebration.

Next, the worldwide fan base have had their say. A Brazilian fan claimed (translated) that, “You’re going to give a heart attack to the six fans who still remain,” whereas another begged, “(Log) out of the account for the love of Goooood.” The struggle was real in every language.

Something Beautiful Deluxe out now with Secrets featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood + Lockdown featuring David Byrne. pic.twitter.com/dT8L671EQl — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 21, 2025

Meanwhile, talks continued in the replies. One user was trying to convince a Katy Perry fan to stream Miley’s new tracks saying, “HELP😭 go stream both songs they’re beautiful,” while the Perry fan jokingly replied about getting won over. The crossover we never knew we needed!

Having said so, the deluxe new edition certainly gives a shot of legitimacy to rock, but this rollout? I reckon Miley’s team should start coming up with new captions for her next launch. The people have spoken; with their vinyl releases, they cry out for variety.

Whether you’re here for the side of music or for the side of social media drama, that much is for sure: Miley knows how to spark a conversation. And with Buckingham, Fleetwood, and Byrne sitting pretty on the track list, the songs surely should bear the burden of all the repetitive ads. This backlash over repetitive album promotion is a topic she’s faced before. Fans of her work can also look forward to her Billions Club Live concert film on Spotify, which was a major event. The performance was part of a larger epic Spotify performance in Paris. This milestone led her to reflect on her first billion streams in a new film.