According to the media outlet, Miley Cyrus was recognized as the worldwide face of Maybelline New York. This singer-actress considered the partnership to be a dream collaboration combining her two loves: music and makeup. The news had an overwhelming response, for the most part, excitement and some healthy debate among her followers.

The international public was still holding its breath when the newper Troy: new status came into the limelight: “It’s really an honor to represent a brand that has felt apart of my life for such a long time. Maybelline New York has always been a part of my life. It’s what is. What was. And what will be. It’s iconic.” Then she emphasized the idea behind the campaign, “Maybe,” a word she said was full of promise and possibilities. The video appeared with the text as Cyrus repeated the now-famous brand tagline.

The association feels fairly good as a full-circled point for the singer. The child thinking of the performer-type recalls her childhood, how she used to sing that famous jingle “Maybe It’s Maybelline,” and wonder whether someday she would be able to do it herself; this is her dream, and now that the dream has come true, means everything to her. It nevertheless helped further to cement her quest of joining so much of her “real self” into her stage self in a deeper whole now.

The audience largely welcomed the announcement and noted the cultural relevance it held. One user summed up the overall consensus succinctly when the user said it was an iconic moment. “Hearing Miley saying ‘maybe it’s maybelline’ might be the most iconic thing I’ve ever heard,” many others said, agreeing that the pairing was just so iambic. Another added to the growing hype, mixing the two names with a comment, “MAYBE IT’S MAYBELLINE – MAYBE IT’S MILEY,” praising their intertwining in harmony.

Controversy soon watered down the announcement: many riveting comments started pouring in discussing Maybelline’s animal-testing policies. Another user sadly commented, “She shouldn’t cause Maybelline to test on animals….Miley is better than this.” This sparked an exchange, as yet another rebutted, “do your search again because even in the official website they clearly say they do NOT test on animals.” The original commenter kept defending their stance, saying that “in some countries the policies may differ.” The discussion displayed why there is so much scrutiny surrounding a celebrity endorsement of this scale.

Various other international fans continue their excitement in different dialects, all of which were translated. One Spanish-speaking user asked, “Is there anything this woman doesn’t do well? She’s so perfect.” The Portuguese comment read, “She can close her mouth, but she wants to irritate us!! beautiful love I love you.” One user said lovers of Cyrus would buy any product with her name on the box.

This is a massive moment for Maybelline to penetrate aligning the conventional with the somehow wild and commanding presence Cyrus has grown to be. This is the huge victory to continue her journey of transfiguration and authenticity. Emphasis on the word “Maybe” in the campaign points to a storyline of change and infinite possibility-themes which have eternally been associated with her personal image. The reception from the audience mixing celebration and scrutiny speaks to how deeply she is intertwined with them. This endorsement not only cemented Miley Cyrus as a music and fashion icon; it also established her as a formidable force within the beauty industry. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, has often spoken of her dedication. The announcement of the deluxe edition of her album added to the excitement. Her Spotify performance in Paris was a recent highlight, and she recently took time to reflect on her first billion streams.