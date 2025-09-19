Miley Cyrus Announces 'Something Beautiful Deluxe' Edition With Friday Release

Instagram/@mileycyrus

The deluxe edition, due for release this Friday, stands as Miley Cyrus‘s highest possible piano to spoil the “Something Beautiful” album. An explosive frenzy was unleashed shortly after Miley shared a short teaser video across social media with ghost-like vocals and the caption: “Something Beautiful Deluxe out Friday.” All her Zillion gaze fans are already on the edges of their seats waiting for the new material to drop.

The clip is merely a glimpse at the whole story: repetitive and resonating lines of “I wanna be the one” and “Can you hear me? I know I’m alone,” appearing in the foreground against an atmospheric panorama of instrumentation. This carries a signature Miley effect: very emotional, a little lonely, and highly engaging. Miley pretty much gave nothing away, and sometimes it’s better that way when you’re trying to build anticipation.

Excited fans then swept to the comment section, asking more questions and sharing opinions. “You had this hidden and didn’t say anything, queen,” one user wrote in Spanish, to which another replied, “It’s a surprise gift for her fans… her Smilers 😍.” This same sentiment was shared in several other languages and in that with a personal spin: “I’m ready, mom, 🙌❤️.”

Others went into giving their opinion. “This is the reason why I don’t be buying those vinyl albums right when they come out anymore,” said one, obviously alluding to grievances of having bought a physical record only for an expanded edition to be offered shortly after. A good one even asked, “Aren’t you ashamed to release only two songs on the deluxe?” While this may seem like a fair, even skeptical critique, released on its own, it’s warranted considering how deluxe can sometimes feel like an afterthought of marketing.

We must also remember the jokes! One person joked, “Miley out here collecting Fleetwood Mac members like Pokemon. 😂 Jk jk. So excited for these new songs! 😁”—a nod to her rock-inspired era and crossgeneration blur of collaborations. Casual affectionate roasting speaks volumes of the passion her followers have not only for their music but also for her artistic journey.

A couple of comments stuck out just for the wrong reasons before being drowned out by an unstoppable surge of praises. Most people were definitely there for the music, nothing else. “You just became my fav singer nowadays 😭,” chimed a listener, essentially respecting anew the swift respect Miley has been able to quickly garner in this new front of her career.

Clearly, this deluxe is not simply about more songs; it’s for the fans, an extension of a project that means something to her, and another active effort of hers to maintain a very deep connection with her core audience through bold, very personal art. Whether two songs or ten, it all feels very real, and if one goes by the teaser, the waiting will definitely be worth it.

Miley is still shaping, surprising, and, most importantly, conversing with those who listen to her on an exciting streak. Friday will see all of them listening awfully closely, especially following her recent Spotify performance in Paris. This new release continues the momentum from her first billion streams achievement and the subsequent concert film.