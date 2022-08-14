Mila Kunis Reportedly Told Ashton Kutcher That He Looked Like A Different Person With His Vengeance Mustache

The 44-year-old What Happens in Vegas actor shared details on how he changed his facial hair for his most recent film Vengeance during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday with special guest presenter David Alan Grier.

The movie's Quentin Sellers, a small-town Texas music producer, is played by Kutcher, and he sports a pencil-thin moustache. Kutcher remembers thinking of such "evil dudes" with thin moustaches like Smokey and the Bandit and Cannonball Run when he first saw the role, saying,

"This is interesting. He kinda had this Boss Hog sense about him." "Alright, I suppose this individual has this aura of sophistication," I thought.

Kutcher said of Kunis, 38, "Then my wife had to cope with that and it was all great."

Grier, 66, questioned Kutcher about how she felt about his facial hair. Kutcher responded that Kunis was very understanding. Since we've been dating for seven years, she exclaimed, "Oh it's like a different person!" when I brought the moustache home. said Kutcher.

Regarding the film itself, BJ Novak makes his debut as both star and director with Vengeance. BJ approached me with an incredible screenplay he had written and said, "Hey, I'm gonna direct this thing, this is supposed to be my directorial debut, and there's a role I want you to perform," according to Kutcher.

Kutcher was impressed after seeing the script and decided to work on the movie.

Along with Vengeance, Kutcher's eagerly anticipated That '70s Show spin-off series, That '90s Show, will premiere on Netflix soon.

In addition to Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Tanya Roberts, Don Stark, Lisa Robin Kelly, and Tommy Chong, the actor appeared on That '70s Show from 1998 through 2006. Before agreeing to reprise their roles, Kutcher and Kunis had a talk, the actor revealed on a prior Vengeance red carpet