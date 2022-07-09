Michelle Pfeiffer has favored light makeup and simple styling

The simpler, the better-the actress adheres to this principle to this day. For example, it is not difficult for her to go on the red carpet with a minimum of cosmetics, which hides small age-related changes in the skin and emphasizes its natural beauty.

Also, the star of the films "Scarface," "Dark Shadows," and "Leaving Without Saying Goodbye" willingly shares photos from his personal archive on his account.

The last post of the actress is illustrated with just such a picture-on it, she poses without makeup and surrounds by her sisters Didi and Lori. With this photo, Michelle proves that even at 64, you can look luxurious.

The followers of the actress could not contain their admiration and filled her with compliments.

One fan admitted that he does not often leave comments on the accounts of the stars, but he wanted to say thank you for the fact that Pfeiffer does not clog his face with fillers and shows by his own example that you can age beautifully.

Another fan wrote that she is just a beautiful angel with a wonderful heart and soul. And there are hundreds of such comments under the post.

In a previous post, Michelle Pfeiffer 's acting career, as is often the case, began by accident. In her youth, she participated in beauty contests (in 1978, Michelle took 6th place at Miss California)-where she was advised to try herself on the screen.

Pfeiffer went to acting school at the Beverly Hills Theater and began taking lessons from Milton Katselas, who also taught Alec Baldwin, George Clooney, Tom Selleck, and many other stars. She soon landed the iconic role of the icy beauty Elvira Hancock in Scarface, which also starred Al Pacino, and then filming offers rained down on her one after another.

Five years in a row, from 1988 to 1993, the actress was nominated for the Golden Globe, and she also received two Oscar nominations.