Michelle Obama's Inaugural Dress Is Now Available For Purchase At NFT

Fashion designer Jason Wu made a digital version of the dress Michelle Obama wore to her husband Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration. It is reported by WWD.

The real ivory silk and organza gown of the former US First Lady are kept at the National Museum of American History in Washington. Wu teamed up with the technology platform DressX meta fashion to create NFT dresses.

The buyer of the virtual version will be able to try it on for a photo and become the sole owner.

Whoever buys the dress will also get two tickets to Jason Wu's upcoming New York Fashion Week show. The buyer of the NFT will be allowed backstage access to the show to meet the designer in person.

"Throughout my career, I have never felt limited to any one form of fashion. Finding new and innovative ways to express my creativity has always been very interesting to me. I'm excited that my first NFT is giving the world the opportunity to experience a piece of history in such a special way," Wu said.

In a previous post, An American schoolgirl created her own fashion brand of clothes and accessories and became a millionaire at the age of 15. The Sun writes about it.

US schoolgirl Isabella Barrett made her first million dollars at the age of 15 when she came up with a clothing and accessories brand.

She has since modeled for New York Fashion Week and founded her own label, House of Barretti. Today, the fortune of the entrepreneur is estimated at $ 2 million, while the girl spends more than $ 25 thousand a week.

Isabella Barrett has been living in "luxury" since childhood, which she always tells her Instagram followers about. The other day she shared a video in which she showed how her everyday life goes.

First, she poses in a snow-white suit against the backdrop of a private helicopter, then shows off a pack of hundred dollar bills and a diamond necklace, after which she "runs away" to a fashion show, where she takes part as a model.