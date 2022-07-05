Michelle Obama Leaves Heartwarming Message To Her Daughter Malia Obama On Her 24th Birthday On Instagram

Michelle Obama , the wife of Barack Obama, was the first lady of the United States when Obama was president. She has carried that title with grace till the end of her time and is one of the most loved women in the US. Just like any other mom, Michelle is incredibly proud of her two daughters and she's never afraid to show it!

Malia turned 24 on the 4th of July and her mother could not be more proud of her. Michelle posted a sweet throwback of herself with Malia as a baby and captioned it "Happy birthday , Malia – and Happy Fourth of July, everybody!" She went on to say that this day had only become more special for her since Malia was born and that she loved her daughter very much.

Fans adore the mother-daughter relationship that they share and they aren't afraid to show it. Fans replied underneath the post wishing Malia a happy birthday and sending tons of love her way. Her mother was not the only one with a sweet wish as Barack Obama left his sweet wish in an Instagram post. He posted another picture with Malia as a baby and captioned it "Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become—you’ll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up."

Malia is currently living in Los Angeles and is pursuing a career as a TV Writer. She's growing up so fast and fans can't seem to believe it. Malia is extremely loved by both of her parents and fans of the family are happy to see her become so successful in such a short period.

Michelle's and Obama's wishes had many fans cooing over the baby pictures of Malia and many good wishes from multiple people all around. Malia is now a beautiful strong woman and everyone can't wait to see where she goes next in her journey in life.