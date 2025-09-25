Michelle Obama Discusses Being Labeled 'Difficult' With Erika Alexander And Kim Coles

Instagram/@michelleobama

The Michelle Obama Podcast is finally back with a new episode featuring actresses Erika Alexander and Kim Coles. There will be conversations about one of the many experiences Black women face: being questioned or rather being labeled “difficult” for standing up for themselves, and introducing the term “peaceful perimeter” as an alternative to the harsh “boundary.”

In the last podcast episode, the subject is typical of many that Black women will recognize: the narrow line between self-advocacy and being labeled a problem. Co-hosted by Former First Lady Michelle Obama, her “Living Single” co-stars, Erika Alexander, and Kim Coles, a wide-ranging discussion ensued about life after the landmark show, the use of one’s platform for good, and issues concerning respect.

According to a promo clip of the episode, much of it focused on the “difficult” Black woman stereotype. In quite heartfelt terms, Obama shared that being described in that way had hurt her feelings. “I’ve been told that several times,” she explained. “And I always, it hurts my heart. I’m like, really?” The conversation then took a more positive turn: “Is it difficult or is it commanding respect? Is it difficult or is it about having boundaries?”

This was when Coles dropped a term that seemed to hit audiences almost instantly: “peaceful perimeter.” Coles gave an explanation of the distinction: “Whereas boundary sounds like woo… like a new underwear, a peaceful perimeter says this is what I will allow in. And that you may not welcome here off you go.” This phrase hit home immediately and became one of the key points from the preview.

The response to the clip shared came quickly and critically positive, with many commenters rallying around the newly coined term. One shared, “Peaceful perimeter. I love that.” This comment was just the first of so many others finding this term empowering and apt for what it entails. Another remarking that the reframing was worth celebrating declared, “Peaceful perimeter!!! Love it” (clapping and heart emojis included).

That conversation definitely hit a nerve, one commenter saying, “The fact that we as Black women have all experienced this in some way is so wild.” This observation opens up the common ground that Obama, Alexander, and Coles were speaking about. In a more nuanced take, one comment read, “Some people like to push boundaries…some fighters stop fighting because they are tired of the fight, and do not want to fight anymore.”

Kim Coles herself joined in on the post about her excitement about the whole experience. “Welp, I guess I can cross meeting my FOREVER First Lady @michelle Obama off my bucket list!” She then directed her followers to the full episode on YouTube. In response to Coles’s comment, someone also stated that she should trademark “Peaceful Perimeter.” “BEAUTIFULLY stated.”

However, not every comment was directly concerned with the somewhat philosophical discussion. The post attracted a couple of responses from individuals in distress, one user writing about the struggle to counter thoughts of nonexistence. These contrasting comments are found alongside positive ones and highlight the presence of the wide audience engaged with Obama’s content.

This episode carries the continuation of Michelle Obama's work in creating dialogues that focus on personal evolution, public service, and the intersections of race and gender. By giving air time to voices like Alexander and Coles', she gives people a space to have relatable dialogue that transcends politics. The warm acceptance of "peaceful perimeter" reveals that the discussion offered listeners a useful new concept through which they could assert their own space and worth with clarity and peace. The episode is now available on all major platforms.