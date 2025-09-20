Michelle Buteau Announces New Las Vegas Date For Surviving And Thriving Tour

Instagram/@michellebuteau

Laughter diva Michelle Buteau has just bestowed upon the ever-so-wild Surviving And Thriving Tour a new, very trendy Vegas date. The May 8th-show tickets are presale, with the code FRECKLES; general sales will commence on Friday, Sept. 19th.

Michelle Buteau has administered a dose of laughter to the city of Las Vegas. In keeping with the newly trendy date on her wildly popular Surviving And Thriving Tour, Vegas was the city to put the presto down for May 8th.

“If laughter is medicine then I’m a doctor, bitch,” Buteau declared with typical flamboyance in the caption to a photo adorned with sparkling emojis befitting her personality. The announcement sent her ardent followers into a frenzy, plotting and planning about it.

Having rock concerts, to rave reviews, over cities far and wide, they are now putting together a pretty impressive roster with Vegas thrown in the mix. As soon as they made the announcement, presale for Vegas entered an immediate opening, needing the password “FRECKLES,” that being the nickname coined after Buteau’s beloved and distinctive visage. General ticket sales are to begin this Friday, September 19th.

An ecstatic fan said, “BABBBEEE! You know I’m there. The week before my birthday too! Aaaahhhhhh!!! ❤️❤️❤️” This statement perfectly describes the excitement for the new date.

The international appeal of Buteau’s comedy was evident. An overseas fan begged, “Ohhhhhh, we need you here in the U.K., girl 😍🔥😘”—the fashion emoji suggesting that they are ready to get all dolled up.

Some reactions, however, weren’t so celebratory. A few fans were sorrowful and not quite ready for recent date changes: “So so Sad My December birthday show was Moved into May 😢😢,” wailed one, to which another added sympathetically, “Same as my November birthday show girl! 😭.” This is a testimony of how deeply personal their performances are from their fans who associate planning these shows with good times.

Mixed with all of that were signs of respect within the industry. Makeup artists and glamorous folk revealed themselves in the comment thread, with one stating, “LET ME GLAM YOU IN PHOENIX MICHELLE! This is my MOment honey!!!👩🏾🎨👩🏾🎨👩🏾🎨👩🏾🎨👩🏾🎨” these artist emojis pointing toward yet another side of professional bantering.

With a resistance from afar of “See you in Oakland 🥂” and “Omg Ft Laud imma be there!!” was along with city representation chants of “Bensalemmmm?????? Michelle its post to say PITTSBURGH 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️” as cities competed for comedic limelight.

Adding a date into Vegas—unequivocally a premiere stop for comedy—is yet another milestone for the rising star. Buteau remains, in fact, the strongest comedic draw. Her heartfelt storytelling and peppering of wit have created a fiercely loyal fan base that cuts across all age groups and geographies. Her performances are known for creating unforgettable moments.

The exhilarating excitement is building now as she approaches the start of general ticket sales for what is sure to be yet another indelible entry into Michelle Buteau's rightly triumphant tour.