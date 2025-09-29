Michael Rosenbaum Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wish To Jeanie Buss

Instagram/@jeaniebuss

Michael Rosenbaum, known in TV colloquially for playing Lex Luthor in “Smallville”, took the time to send a warm birthday greeting and admiration to Jeanie Buss, owner of the Lakers. There seems to be some subliminal thread of friendship tying these two titans from different entertainment worlds.

Also empathetic is the fact that the actor hijacked an opportune moment to wish good things to his powerful friend. When conveying his good wishes to Jeanie Buss for her birthday, Geoff Rosenbaum leapt to assure that the controlling owner-president of the Los Angeles Lakers was succinctly but warmly wished a happy birthday by calling her most supportive, loving, beautiful, and brilliant. Parting words were said by the actor using his familiar nickname “Love, Rosey.” Within minutes, the NBA fans and Rosenbaum’s supporters rushed the comment section to have their mini birthday party for the League executive.

There flowed an entire stream of birthday wishes directed to Buss, for most one to consider endearing on the sports world’s personality ground. Another user remarked, “Happy birthday Lakers’ First Lady! 💜💛,” which ties that birthday greeting to her well-established persona in the franchise. Another said, “Happy birthday, Jeanie! LakersNation loves you!!!” which expresses the appreciation of the great majority of the fans. The revelation of a sci-fi TV star and NBA team owner being friends kindled many a follower. “Lex Luthor and Jeannie Buss,” said one; “The friendship I didn’t know I needed to know about.” Readers are embracing the shockingly sweet state of their relationship as a bridge between Hollywood and pro basketball.

Other comments went on to provide light humor and argue for more personal camaraderie. “You’re channeling Jason Segel with your facial expression here…,” one user said; this was a very pop culture take on what was otherwise a formal birthday greeting. The player also provided “happy bday to you. Im a Laker fan from Brazil ! 🇧🇷💜💛” Testifying to the worldwide reach of the Lakers and extending Buss’ influence well beyond U.S. borders. The hopeful spirit of sports fandom came out as another fan looked into the future with “A Laker Championship will be your birthday present for this year! Aloha from Hawaii! 🎂🥂🌹😍🏆💜💛.” Almost everyone from the islands would smile at that combination of honors mixed with the can’t-lose spirit of a Lakers fan eyeing their next win.

That very duality reminds one of the human relationships underneath the commercialized world of sport and entertainment. This post by Rosenbaum was just a modest tribute to his friend, nothing commercial nor anything to do with basketball promotion. The flood of support comments only tell much of Jeanie Buss’ character and the respect she commands. This one tiny moment on social media stands as a louder voice for this support-system friendship and in showing respect both from her peers and from the LA Lakers owner’s fans. The event showered birthday wishes down the axes with an overwhelmingly positive vibe in celebration of an important figure in her special delight, and many also reflected on her wedding anniversary.