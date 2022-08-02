Michael Keaton Has Revealed That He Hasn't Watched A Single DCEU Or Marvel Film Completely

Michael Keaton is a really big deal in the world of superheroes as he has made appearances on both sides of the superhero street; DC Comics and Marvel Comics.

Michael first entered the world of superhero films in 1989 when he played Batman AKA Bruce Wayne in the Batman film directed by Tim Burton. Michael returned for the film's sequel, Batman Returns in 1992 but he did not stick around to complete the trilogy and left the role to be replaced by Val Kilmer.

Many years later, Michael returned to the mainstream superhero genre by playing the villain Adrian Toomes AKA Vulture in 2017s Spider-Man: Homecoming. With that film, Michael cemented himself in major roles in both DC and Marvel side of things.

Now, Keaton is ready to take a stroll down memory lane, as he will be reprising his Batman role from 1989 in the upcoming DCEU film Flash which will be dealing with a lot of multiverse and timeline meddling craziness.

However, despite being such an important figure in the world of superhero cinema, Michael has revealed that he has in fact, never seen a full DC or Marvel movie. Michael has revealed though, that this is not because he is too high and mighty for it, it is simply because he does not find the time to do so. His exact quote while speaking to Variety is as follows:

"I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies — any Marvel movie, any other. And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow — trust me! It’s not that. It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other shit to do!"

Michael's reasoning is understandable as he is one of the most legendary actors in Hollywood and surely has a busy life. Besides, being a part of both DC and Marvel at the same time can't be easy for any actor as the studios are in a race against each other to pump out movies every year.