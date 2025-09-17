Mia Thornton Celebrates Ex-Husband G's Birthday With Heartfelt Tribute

Instagram/@mrsmiathornton

Birthday wishes for an ex make a warm tribute for Mia Thornton of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ a celebration of co-parenting as a family occasion. The Instagram post included nostalgic pictures and their sentimental message, along with contrasted sentiments from followers regarding the actual nature of the Thornton-Mia relationship.

Advertisement

On his birthday, Mia Thornton took to Instagram wishing her ex, Gordon “G” Thornton, sharing a couple of nostalgia pictures, fitted with a really heartfelt caption. The reality TV dame thanked him for the journey of life together in co-raising their family and going through the development of the two in their own right. “Happy Birthday to G 🎉 — Grateful for the journey we share, raising our beautiful family and doing life together in our own way.”

The #coparenting and #blessed-tagged posts share, all at once, glimpses into several moments from their timeline. Though the pictures gave no explicit explanation as to what they represented, Thornton’s sign-off, “Forever, MIAmor,” could be an unequivocal stamp of approval to an endearment much heard in the public life of the two.

People started posting comments expressing their confusion about what was really going on with the two: “Wait I’m confused!😕 Are y’all back together? I hear you calling the man babe!” Second commenter states, “awwwww ❤️Are you two back together ? mia be confusing us every 3 working days 😩.” This particular thread quickly exploded in popular engagement, as many users joined in and shared their jokey speculations about Thornton’s ever-shifting relationship status.

Many rallied to Thornton’s side, applauding the mature co-parenting situation set by the two. One commenter, however, added: “Y’all love to jump to conclusions 😂 It’s called co-parenting & respect. Not everything gotta be toxic or bitter just because folks don’t understand healthy boundaries. Salute to them for showing love & maturity 👏❤️” followed by another who stated, “What is the confusion people ? Two things can be true , they can be divorced and she can still wish him a happy birthday!”

The birthday greeting did inspire some amusing cynicism, though; “That settlement check must’ve hit …. 😂😂😂😂” seemed to insinuate that the public display of affection was financially motivated. Another said: “Happy birthday G🎂… He really had you looking like a real housewife,” referring to the spoils Thornton enjoyed while married.

Without really entering the speculation of the relationship, some of the fan-base focused on celebrating G’s birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday G and many more” and “Happy Birthday G!!! Mia so beautiful in every pic!! ❤️🔥😍”. Another user introduced theirs: “Happy Birthday, my birthday twin!🥳♍️” with a reference to their shared Virgo zodiac.

The Thortons, with their breakup and co-parenting drama, have been a major storyline for RHOP; Mio has made public testimonies on some of the hardships of their relationship but commits to keeping the family intact for the children. This birthday greeting follows in what appears to be an unconventional arrangement that still works for everyone involved.

Advertisement

Though exhausting with all the confusion surrounding their co-parenting status, the general tone remained positive with several comments hailing Thornton for his positive public examples of having a mature co-parenting experience. It’s a brand new chapter to their complicated relationship story, the way they keep their audience guessing if they’re really together in any form anyway while making crystal clear that this is a relationship in which both parties are fully committed to one another and to their family. This event is part of Mia’s ongoing narrative, which she often shares in a glamorous Instagram post and during her “get prettier and have fun” era.