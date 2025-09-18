Mendeecees Harris Posts Silent Video Amid Marriage Speculation With Yandy Smith

Instagram/@mendeecees

Widely speculated on by fans were the marriage of Mendeecees Harris and reality show star Yandy Smith. This cryptic silent post fueled the masses with various relationship issues to ponder. The commenters’ list is filled with supporters and critics alike.

Short, simple, and to the point came the arrival of the new upload by the Love & Hip Hop star. The post was devoid of words; there was no explanation given by either from whom the post originated or anyone else: this picture statement spoke volumes to his following. The silent route was taken by Harris, and months have gone by of rumors surrounding his relationship with Yandy Smith; so one would guess this was his way of addressing said rumors without really addressing them. Sometimes, the quietest of messages really makes the biggest noise.

The public rushed to post mixed reactions down below-they stood with him. One applauding fan wrote, “Still looking handsome through this all🙌,” whereas another supporter kept pushing with, “Keep going black man 💪🏿 thru it all. 🔥” There was a lot of support, but some were concerned for those following this relationship struggle.

Very one-sided comments offered some brutally honest advice: “Don’t lose a winner over no chicken dinner!!!!! you got a rare one. Flaws n all.👏🏽” And such a statement created a whole string of responses from others affirming that Yandy had been good to him through the hard times. The dialogue went deeper when another chimed in, “What yandy has done for you no other woman has leveled you up but yet still you put her in the same category as the other woman.”

Others were short of an ounce of sympathy, volleys of insults following suit: “Boy Bye,” one comment said, “You should’ve been left your wife (you not really married) when you came home from Jail…” The user proceeded to list the many issues in their relationship and ended with, “You look sad and desperate right now you look like her B@tch.” Ouch. That did not hold back one bit.

Amidst these conversations, much was said about the legality of their marriage. One questioned directly, “He been stop wearing his ring why yall stressed they probably have an agreement.. Are they legally married anyway I’m still confused about that.” This question has truly been knocking around fans’ minds for a long time now.

Amongst those conversing and voicing, some have taken some folks’ side reminding them to mind their business. “Why people put their emotions in people’s business 🤔,” one of them asked, but another tagged in, “Why are these women on here getting emotional about bit and pieces of what they think they know 🤔 😕.” Good point-there may be some folks better off minding their own relationships.

The one comment with the most heart spoke with the long answer to marriage and staying together: “One thing I know for sure is marriage is hard work. It’s so sacred that they tell you to never let external people get involved…” Giving a final prayerful wish for the pair, “May God cover you and your children and bring you hope. May he heal your hearts and teach you how to truly love.”

Regardless of the noise, on the other, one motto is loud and clear-they put it in the public. Whether it is Mendeecees or Yandy‘s team or just team “Please just sort it out already,” all that remained is for public interest to die. Sometimes Harris’s silent video created no answers for anybody but kept the conversation going. Sometimes the loudest statements are made in silence. His recent real estate hustle and projects in Buford show he is focused on business. He also teamed up with Egypt Sherrod and Delphine Bryant for a new venture.