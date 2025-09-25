Melissa Gorga Joins The Cast Of Gravesend For A Major New Role

Instagram/@melissagorga

Melissa Gorga now joins the third season cast of the series ‘Gravesend’, impending. The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star took to Instagram to document some behind-the-scenes footage of her excitement in joining the series to portray a character named Paula. The announcement brought on a wave of positive remarks from well-wishers giving praise to her new career move. This news comes after Melissa Gorga teased a major announcement recently.

Advertisement

Actually, Gorga cannot believe it herself. In a behind-the-scenes clip for ‘Gravesend’, the reality TV star-turned-actress is seen smiling as she gushes over her excitement in being cast for Season 3 of the series. “It’s Melissa Gorga, and I cannot believe I’m going to be on Season 3 of Grave,” she added in a very genuine voice that truly conveyed her excitement. Gorga plays the character Paula, and this whole thing is really a full circle moment for her, following a period of reflecting on her growth.

Adding to that almost surreal feeling of joining the cast is that she is a fan of the show. “I mean, I’ve watched season one and two and to think I’m actually here on set and meeting everybody and interacting with them.” She adds that the cast and crew are “like a family.” “Literally, they’re really amazing to work with.”

Set in Brooklyn of 1980, the show felt like a perfect match for Gorga’s own style. Gorga states that this was one of the major reasons for this year. “For me, it’s the outfits, it’s the two-piece sweatsuits, it’s the music, the hair, the makeup,” she said. “I was young in the 80s but I was living and I remember everything.” The nostalgia for her comes because she was growing up with a couple of older sisters who were a complete representation of that big hair and loud fashion. She said the majority of the shows she watches are for the nostalgic feeling.

The post then puts just “BTS video of @melissagorga who plays the role of Paula, in Season 3” in the caption, and the response from all the companies lining up was positive in the immediate. Even Gorga herself entered the comments with some fun, saying “First timer over here! 🙋🏻‍♀️,” making vibes even happier. Her family life, including celebrating her role as a mother, often brings her joy.

Fans and fellow celebrities started pouring into the comments, showering congratulations and expressing joy: Today, user summarized pretty much all of the sentiments. “Busy. Booked. Being humble. Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” This comment perfectly places the expansion of Gorga’s career in perspective-As a rightful win rendered humbly. Another follower went on, “Girl! You’ve been crazy busy!! Can’t wait to watch. So happy for your successes 👏👏👏.” This show of support is prideful for the way she is moving away from reality and into scripted films.

It’s not all just about this one role; it is fanning the flames of greater many dreams among her supporters. One ambitious comment reads, “Come on Hollywood we need Melissa in some movies next❤️😍! 🎥”. That response shows that her fans perceive this as the logical next step to a blossoming career and if that is the case, much bigger things await. The comment section exploded at that point in the same spirit, “Yes my girl is fkn winning 😍” went well with, “yes she is. Love her ❤️❤️❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gravesend Series (@gravesendseries)

Some of Gorga’s followers got ‘Gravesend’ introduced to them with this announcement. One openly stated, “Never heard of this series.. good luck 👍,” while another added, “never heard of the show, but I’m going to start watching now….what streaming platform to watch?” This prompted a great number of helpful comments possibly directing them to Amazon Prime and Tubi, extending the viewing of the show by association with Gorga. A clear win for both the actress and the show, who managed to garner some major attention.

Two awesome things for the fan of the show. One, “Can’t wait for season 3,” while the other tagged Gorga specifically with, “can’t wait to wait to watch your episode(s)! Big @gravesendseries fan! 🇮🇹.” Two fanbases will be colliding to create hype for the release of the new season. This professional success follows other ventures, like her new pilates studio.

Advertisement

For Melissa Gorga, the announcement thus marks the transition from a reality star pathway to landing a starring role in a dramatic series. The exceedingly positive feedback to this news is indicative of her audience being more than willing to take this next step with her. It’s a proud moment for the entire family, especially after celebrating her daughter Antonia’s 20th birthday. With that much energy and heavy support behind her, Paula’s stage debut already promises to be a shining one.