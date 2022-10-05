Melinda French Gates Reveals The Horrifying Details Of Her Separation And Divorce

In an interview with Fortune magazine posted on Monday, the philanthropist, who is 58 years old, spoke candidly about her divorce from the Microsoft co-founder, who is 66 years old. Their couple split in August of 2021.

In May 2021, after 27 years of marriage, the couple initiated the divorce process. During the conversation, French Gates discussed the circumstances that led to her decision to end her marriage. However, the strange thing about COVID is that it allowed me to complete my obligations in complete secrecy.

She continued by saying, "It is awful in numerous ways, but at least I had the privacy to get through it." Jennifer, 25, Rory, 23, and Phoebe, 19, are French Gates' daughters from her previous marriage to her ex-husband.

She stated that the children were one of French Gates' significant objectives during the divorce process. According to statements made by French Gates to Fortune, his primary focus was on "trying to safeguard my kids through it." And we finally made it to the other side.

In March, French Gates shared with Gayle King of CBS Mornings that she and her ex-husband continued to have a "friendly" relationship with one another and maintain professional ties.

In the year 2000, which was six years after the pair were married, they jointly established The Gates Foundation.

French Gates stated at the time that he did not intend any ill will upon him and that he did wish him well. And I believe that we have a fruitful working relationship, which will continue.

In the same month, French Gates gave an interview to USA Today in which she stated that the decision to end her marriage was the darkest point of her life.

She claimed at the time that wasn't anything she ever believed would happen to her. Of course, it was the last thing on my mind the day I got married, but I eventually concluded that I had to make a better decision for my health.