Melania Trump Criticized The White House Historical Association's Latest Book About The Presidential Residence

One of the most talked-about U.S. first ladies of the twenty-first century is Melania Trump . Each of her ensembles was thoroughly scrutinized online, and each action and choice was questioned. As a result, the model had to endure a slew of unfavorable remarks to which she was unable to reply.

However, now that Jill Biden has taken over as first lady instead of Melania, she finally has the chance to voice her own opinion. So, the White House Historical Association just unveiled a new leadership handbook that also includes the outcomes of Mrs. Trump's initiatives.

Remember that among the first lady's responsibilities are upholding the law and protecting the presidential palace of the President of the United States in Washington's historic district.

Melania's aides turned to the Daily Mail reporters and read a statement. Trump seems to be very dissatisfied with how the authors of the guidebook handled her work.

In the announcement, it was stated that "unfortunately, this revised edition of the book does not represent all of the conceptual design that Mrs. Trump and her team have done."

"Mrs. Trump always aspired to and approached with the utmost responsibility preserving the legacy of this site for future generations. She restored and decorated the White House with the aid of a large design team.

However, even a small portion of this activity wasn't shown in the booklet, according to a statement from Melania's staff.

According to a statement released by Melania Trump, "On January 6, 2021, I was doing one of my duties as First Lady of the United States of America, and as a result, I was uninformed of what was simultaneously occurring at the U.S. Capitol Building."

The First Lady said, "As with many First Ladies before me, it was my duty to preserve the content of the White House's historical rooms, taking archive photographs of all the changes."