Meghan Markle to join the Democratic Party

The day before, the US Supreme Court overturned the decision in the case of Roe v. Wade , according to which abortion was recognized as a constitutional right.

Now each state will independently decide whether to prohibit or allow abortion at the legal level. 13 states have already banned them.

The court's decision sparked massive protests across the country. Meghan Markle also announced her readiness to join them. She said this in an interview with 88-year-old activist Gloria Steinem.

The Duchess also urged men not to be silent and to be more active. According to Meghan, Prince Harry reacted very violently to the decision of the court.

"My husband and I have been talking about this a lot over the past few days.

He is also a feminist. We must channel this fear into action. We can start as early as November this year with the midterm elections. We must vote every time," Megan urged.

The Duchess of Sussex is no outsider to political activism. And her political ambitions have been talked about ever since she and Prince Harry stepped down as royals and moved to the US.

Insiders even noted that she was seriously considering running for president if her husband gave up his royal title.

Two years ago, a friend of the Duchess told Vanity Fair that one of the reasons Meghan didn't give up her American citizenship when she married a member of the British royal family was so she could get into politics in the US.

However, she even began to receive offers. So, Joe Biden's sister Valerie recently invited the Duchess to join the Democratic Party and said that she would certainly be a good presidential candidate.

Steinem has recruited Markle in her fight to get Congress to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, a suggested amendment to the United States Constitution that guarantees equal legal rights for all American citizens, regardless of gender.