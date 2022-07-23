Meghan Markle Has Accused Victoria Beckham Of Leaking Terrible Stories About Her To The Public

Meghan Markle is an American member of the Royal Family and she's also a very well-known actress. She's one of the few women in the world who has gained a lot of appreciation from her fans for being strong-headed and opinionated.

Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham have been good friends for a while. However, recently Meghan Markle has accused Victoria of talking bad about her to the press and public.

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have been accused of loving the negative attention that comes their way. A report claims that the two would spend their time scrolling through social media and looking up newspaper articles written about them.

The couple was convinced that some of their friends were leaking bad information about them. They were desperately trying to figure out who they could be. Meghan Markle had suspected Victoria Beckham to be the one that was betraying the couple.

Prince Harry allegedly called Victoria Beckham's husband David Beckham to confront him. After David had denied the allegations, the relationship between the couple deteriorated.

The friendship had been there for a long time. Victoria and David Beckham can be considered royal members themselves because of their roles in the world of entertainment. They were also present at the marriage between Harry's brother Prince William to Kate Middleton in 2011 and also the marriage of Harry to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Many other rumors about the couple of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have emerged over the last few years. These include the rumor that Meghan Markle threw a cup of tea in the air during a royal tour. There is also another rumor that the Queen was happy that Meghan Markle had not shown up for Prince Philip’s funeral.

However, the two have made amends since the original argument. Things were slightly awkward between them however all the awkwardness is said to be gone by now. Prince Harry has even claimed that since the two have left the royal family, their life has been much more peaceful and better in all ways.