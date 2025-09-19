Megan McKenna's Son Landon Crawls Backwards In Adorable Family Dinner Video

Instagram/@meganmckenna

The one-time reality star gave a peek into the family life of the star, showing the early moments of landon making efforts for crawling and a dinner date for the cousins. An Instagram video showed Landon backing around the living room, with cousin Maddison, lovely little ladies, enjoying their homemade pasta dinner.

A proud mother in action in the video actually tasted some pasta that had been special-prepared for her children. It was a hilarious moment, watching Landon, so intent on “backward crawling,” with McKenna cheering him on with “Go Landon go!!!!” in her caption. She promised that forward crawling would take just a few days and asked followers to guess the exact day.

Included in the caption was McKenna’s recipe, providing additional information that for children under age one, she used a no-salt chicken stock cube and that adults would add salt. The remainder of the ingredients listed were red onion, garlic, chicken breasts, Italian seasoning, basil, passata, double cream, and a massive quantity of grated parmesan cheese. She finished up by preparing roast potatoes seasoned with garlic granules, onion granules, and Italian seasoning.

The comments section filled with supportive wording from other parents who could relate to Landon’s developmental stage. A user said, “Ahh they always crawl backwards first! Wont be long ❤️” while another commented in agreement, “My daughter went backwards just before she crawled forward. Every baby is different don’t let people put you down. X”. The comment serves to uphold the collective experience of backward crawling before moving forward.

As the comment stream continued, users began commenting for the adoration of the kids’ interaction with one comment saying, “Maddison is so cute!!!” and another follows, “So cute love them so much❤️❤️❤️” for the cousin pair dining together. These family moments struck home with McKenna’s audience.

One especially heartwarming comment reads, “I Absolutely love watching your videos of you and your gorgeous family🥰 Landon is such a beautiful boy and is such a lucky boy to have a mummy as amazing as you ☺️.” The commenter with the tag new grandma was relating how McKenna’s content has inspired her cooking for her grandson.

On the opposite note, some weren’t so celebratory. “Roast potatoes with pasta??? Schifo,” said one user; “schifo” is an Italian word for disgusting. “I’ve honestly never heard of pasta and roast potatoes 😮 two of my favourite thing 😮,” said the second one; hence, McKenna’s culinary choices had opened a bit of a discussion, which sometimes leads to a breakfast debate.

Practical advice was sprinkled occasionally among the entertaining comments: “Put everything up out his reach when he starts Megan 😂,” with another saying: “You’ll be wishing he wasn’t mobile once he can crawl. You have to grow eyes in the back of your head 😂”- a comment acknowledging the mightiness of a newly-mobile toddler.

The timeless piece of videos and posts marks her metamorphosis from a mere reality TV star to a motherhood and family-oriented content creator. The idea of sharing recipes and having Landon’s milestone moments on-camera has created a community of parents who share their experiences and advice in her comment section.

The shift maintained a very real-feeling ambience between McKenna being excited about certain phases in her son’s life to assignments linked with the recipe and family moments which everybody is capable of relating to. That backward crawling, in particular, struck home with another parent able to relate due to similar developmental stages their children have traveled through.

A family dinner date between Landon and Maddison adds yet another layer ofwwing sweetness to the content as it shows family ties that start bonding at such an early age. Mckenna’s style of parenting is about creating fond moments which speak an obvious language: good food!

Aside from paying attention to Landon’s imminent mobility upgrades, McKenna’s followers would rally lots of enthusiastic support and even more shared experiences. This is a family nostalgia post, chock-full of sweet moments, with a soft reminder that kids do things at their own pace and backward crawling is indeed quite a step forward for them. Her content often includes teases of new collaborations and sometimes a dinner disaster.