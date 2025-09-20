Megan McKenna Reveals Her Unusual Breakfast Habit While Parenting In Fake Tan

Instagram/@meganmckenna

The set-from-the-hip morning routine and the behind-the-scenes aftercare of Landon by his mama featuring dinner dilemmas, odd breakfast choices, and silly parenting moments-she-was-formerly-a-reality-show-star shot herself making some food while a lil’ green from her yet-to-be-washed-off fake tan, inciting a social media fanaticism about the odd cereal topping, but mostly about an honest mother-son interaction.

Thus, the unscripted moment of madness in Megan’s real morning routine was shared, truly the kind of content that makes one feel better about their own messy life. There she was-the green-looking female from a tan mishap that was supposed to be considered dirty wash-off, clad in last year’s Christmas pajamas. Who has time to be working on coordinated looks when the toddler is screaming his head off for food? Definitely peak mom life was in the air-and we are so here for it!

The video shows Megan McKenna preparing a breakfast for Landon who seemed glued to the whole process. While going on about her day, she was preparing cereal… with, wait for it… black tea, not milk. Yes, I actually said that. The woman poured tea on her cornflakes and that just became an instant chatter in everybody watching. She says that she doesn’t like milk on cereal, so this is her trick- and honestly, it kind of works. Caffeine and breakfast in one bowl?

Meanwhile, the real star of the show: tiny Landon sitting there patiently waiting for his food, holding a book. One user perfectly summed up the moment. “Can’t cope with him reading his book waiting for his food.” The image of this tiny human casually reading while his mom prepares breakfast is both hilarious and adorable.

Meanwhile, the comments were a mixture of worry, queries, and pure praise. Many pointed out the knife on the counter nearby where Megan was preparing food. One comment said, “That knife is giving me anxiety!!!!!! I’m sure he can’t reach it!!!!” Megan was quick to clarify it was just the camera angle that made it look closer than it was.

Now for the inspection of breakfast! Multiple people asked about the unusual cereal topping, “What did u put on ur cornflakes?? Breakfast looks yummy xx,” unpacking the mystery of the black tea. This ushered in an entire conversation about alternative cereal toppings, presumably because this scenario is more common than one would expect.

The chia seed police made an appearance, with one concerned commenter asking, “It’s not a criticism, but just asking about the chia seeds because they swell inside the body..aren’t they supposed to be soaked..only asking so don’t come at me.” Megan responded with grace, saying that hydrated chia seeds would be fine.

But away from the cereal drama, the audience was super glued to Landon’s antics. Many comments talked about his excited flapping hands, with one user saying, “I love his flapping hands, it’s like he’s saying ‘yes, the food is coming.'” Another comment read, “Landons face has cracked me up” because, let’s face it, toddler expressions are the best comedy.

The video also cleared things from the fan’s viewpoint about Megan sharing her life between Berlin and the UK with “2 homes! 1 in Berlin 1 in the UK!” which sounds like a perfect setup, if one could manage it.

What’s keeping all this so engaging is not just the celebrity bragging rights but the raw authenticity. Megan is not showing off some perfectly curated influencer morning routine. She is green from tan, wearing old pj’s, and talking about armpit odor issues from a previous tan mishap. It’s real, it’s messy, and it’s exactly why people connect with her content.

Parenters joined in the comment section to sympathize with the struggle, with one mom saying, “He eats so well. My almost 11-month-old barely touches her food most of the time.” That turned into a little community of parents exchanging tips and laughing on the universal experiences of raising tiny humans.

If anything, Megan McKenna gave us a view of the beautiful chaos of motherhood with questionable food choices, tan disasters, and the pure joy of watching a kid get genuinely excited about breakfast. It is content that feels real amongst hyper-glossed social media feeds, and in all honesty, that’s why a few thousand people engaged with it. Life is messy, and real-life stuff-well, most of the time-is just downright entertaining. She also recently shared her adorable bedtime routine with her son. Her latest venture includes a gluten-free sandwich collab that has fans excited. This whole situation sparks a breakfast debate reminiscent of her previous culinary controversies.