Megan McKenna Reveals Her Secret For The Ultimate Steak Sandwich

Megan McKenna opened her kitchen so she could share what she claims is the best steak sandwich ever to pass one’s lips. Having set the hearts of every gourmet on cloud nine, this television personality-cum-authoress then put every gourmet sire through a fabulously decadent recipe plus a detailed video that shortly sent every foodie into a frenzy of discussion and queries. While posting, she disclosed she spent her Sunday binge-watching Life with the Walter Boys.

Megan McKenna shared, “I just couldn’t gate keep all day.” Ponder upon this as a Sunday dinner anyone would love. And in the clip, she tells us all what goes into making the ultimate steak sandwich, starting with frying tiger bloomer bread. Spread with butter, a mountain of sriracha mayo, rocket, and about two handfuls of steak cooked to almost perfection that is pink in the middle.

The toppings are what make it: “The onions are glazed with Worcestershire sauce and soy sauce, squeezed with lemon, and then showered with a heavy, heavy, heavy snowstorm of Parmigiano-Reggiano,” explained McKenna. “The parmesan cheese and the sriracha mayo just work so good together; that, my lovely people, is the best steak sandwich you are ever going to have.”

Immediate and highly positive responses came from her fans. Most wished to try it themselves, while another stated, “Yep I’m doing this for dinner sometime this week 😍.” One successful cook also chimed in, “Make this all the time best steak sandwich by far 👏❤️ @meganmckenna legend of a cook.”

It invited the asking of practical questions in a round. Many wanted to know how she made her homemade chips to go with the sandwich. “Please show us how you did the chips! 🙌” was the follower’s request. She stated in response, “I boiled them until soft and then air fryer them with olive oil and rock salt! – banging. And so easy.”

Another big topic in the comments is how McKenna keeps slim while cooking and eating all these big meals. One of the viewers wondered aloud, “Are the meals which you share with us, the only meal you eat all day? If not, how do you stay so slim yet eat such huge delicious meals? I gained 5lbs just watching this!” The question actually sparked a mini debate in the comment section about eating and exercise with the original commenter later joking that she’d have to “find a way to burn an extra 600 cals tomorrow” after making the sandwich herself.

In more ways than one, this post was a testimony to the cookbook’s success. Then a fan went on to share a personal anecdote: “I’m not much of a cook, but a friend’s gave me your cookbook for my birthday and it’s completely transformed my kitchen experience. Hands down, best birthday gift ever!❤️.” McKenna responded by expressing her gratitude at being able to help somebody gain confidence in the kitchen. Another person chimed in with a confirmation of that recipe being the star one in the book: “This is one of my absolute faves in your cook book I make it nearly every week it’s 10/10 UNREAL.”

Other topics also came up in the comments apart from food. Another was, “Would sooner buy a nice steak and do this with stuff most of us have in, than get a takeaway costing double the amount.” There were few others that were even as heartfelt as this: “I live for your reels. Such a fantastic mum and all-rounder. You’ve come such a long way x.”

Sharing a simple Sunday dinner by Megan McKenna not only made everyone hungry but also created an aspiring community of home cooks, provided her an excellent forum for interacting with her audience, and further cemented her position as a credible yet very down-to-earth food-influencer. The bold statement regarding the sandwich is probably one that her followers are well on their way to taking as gospel.