Megan McKenna Celebrates Son Landon's First Birthday With Homemade Meal

Some states will celebrate being the whereabouts Landon got his first year. Television personality Megan McKenna had shared a clip of herself preparing home meals for her baby of almost one and wondering how the past year went so fast. McKenna also gave a little teaser of the birthday party she had planned for Landon, having fans go wild into relatable mommy moments.

Megan McKenna let us in a little bit into the life of a mum, balancing some lovely things with the humble activity of making dinner. The video depicts the reality TV star cooking while chatting to her son, who apparently stared at her from the high chair with eyes wide open. She captioned the post, “Nothing better than making a good home cooked meal for my NEARLY 1 YEAR OLD! Omg where has this year gone. 😳 who’s excited to see what i’m planning for Landons birthday party…….” She went on humorously: “Also I am aware I look horrendous but that’s mum life for ya’ll.”

The video gave a peek into the chaotic yet warm atmosphere around meal prep when a baby’s around. Landon entered a hand-flailing frenzy; he was most probably just excited to see some food. McKenna carries on prepping food, yelling, and chatting to him about making homemade chips and chicken. The constant chant of “beans” was funnier and will surely echo in the memories of those watching. Great opportunities for bonding between the mother and son, Landon’s far-from-concentrating antics drawing much of the scene’s attention.

Compliments ranged from every direction, fast and unending. Another user commented, “Landon, i’m a fan. You are so adorable ❤️❤️,” which many agreed on, appreciating the kid’s cuteness. “His face… he wants to be patient 😂 but he also wants you to hurry up and I dont blame him. Looks amazing 😍,” said another user, perfectly embodying the baby’s impatient expectancy.

Much conversation revolved around Landon’s character and looks. “Awww look at Landons hair growing too cute ❤️,” said one, while another said: “Love his little stimming all the time with his hands and feet!” This one also speculated about his development: “BTW Think he’ll just go straight to walking he looks like he was pulling himself up earlier.” McKenna corroborated that, saying, “he’s been doing pull ups all day 😂.”

The show of unfiltered rawness really stung many people. A fan expressed, “Your posts really make me smile. The best celebrity Mum. Your love for each other shines through! ❤️” Another added, “I love how much he loves his food. These videos are so lovely to to watch 😍.” This appreciative theme for authenticity continues through time.

This little comeback came from the comments section. One said: “He’s so lovely but speed up the dishing up it must stone cold 😳” to which McKenna replied with classic motherly retort: “do you want my baby’s mouth to be burnt!!!!??????” Someone else came to the rescue and added, “pipe down Karen pet,” showcasing the protective fanbase that has been birthed around McKenna’s familial postings. Her recent family day out was another example of her sharing these moments.

Undoubtedly, the constant sharing and celebration of her family life and style must have been a big part of McKenna’s popularity. Cementing McKenna as a super mum yet never so far removed from the rest of us, was that very mundane and very relatable dinner situation. With the first birthday party for Landon already counted down with much excitement, these are only the first publicized celebrations for McKenna’s growing son. This one liners, very aptly capture a big milestone while throwing in some of the mundane and momentous hours of a child’s first year. Fans are also excited for her upcoming gluten-free sandwich collab. In a heartwarming tribute to her sister, she highlighted the importance of family support. This scene was a far cry from a previous dinner disaster that had fans laughing.