Megan McKenna Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday With A Glamorous Family Day Out

At what may really feel like an entry to the early thirties for any sort of celebration, Megan arranged an opulent family outing in London and documented the celebration with a super candid video. The ex-reality TV star-turned-singer, with her partner Ollie and their son London, basking in the sunshine at the Claridge hotel on his special day, shares an exclusive peek into the event. Meanwhile, the post garnered him an avalanche of birthday wishes from fans who were agreeing with Megan’s witty attempt to relate to the pains of getting old.

Now, age seemingly is not deterring Megan McKenna at 33. Her life started with a joke for her age: “I’m 33 today and I can safely say I don’t feel a day over 40. I’m joking I still feel 20. Kind of.” Meanwhile, the actual tale is told within the video, telling of a perfect day with a little family.

The day started kindly with an accommodating boyfriend who had flown out especially for the occasion. “This was literally the other day when Ollie just flew in to see me for the day and gave me my gorgeous birthday present and my cards,” McKenna revealed. She was especially pleased with the gifts: the humongous potato bag being one, and for her, the cards actually “mean everything.”

Then it was on to more celebrations at the “favourite spot,” Claridge’s. McKenna described it as a “little family day out,” and they all dressed up for it. McKenna could not even contain her excitement over London’s outfit-from Zara, no less-“I can’t, cannot even cope with his fits.”

Dinner would have been at the top of the list with the pop-up collaboration with New York restaurant Dante. She narrated the experience and ranked it a 10 out of 10. London had tomato pasta and french fries with parmesan cheese and perfected eating them with his little fingers. McKenna said she had medium fillet steak: “Really good, the best fillet steak I have ever had in my entire life,” with “really smooth peppercorn sauce.” If it’s of any reasonably important detail, she noted it to be gluten-free. The cuisine was served with red wine and fries and sides.

After desserts, the dessert consisted of shantilly (meringue and raspberries) and cappuccino: the hotel gifted them with a chocolate bonbon gluten-free cake. “Again, that was just unbelievable,” she said, before complimenting Claridge’s for always being “so lovely to us.” Then they went shopping, which perfectly polished McKenna’s “good birthday.” Her fans are already obsessed with her recent gluten-free ventures.

There was an utterance of love from Megan’s followers. Many flocked to post birthday wishes. “Happy birthday Megan love your content and love your positive energy:”. This, in one comment, sums up the vibe of respect for her upbeat spirit.

Another pointed at the star’s son: “I don’t even like kids but that wee baby is so cute.” That expresses that family-oriented content by McKenna find themselves a place even among those who else end up in the sidelines in the face of pictures of babies. She often shares adorable family dinner videos featuring her son.

One sarcastic follower threw in an inside joke harking back to an earlier moment in McKenna’s life. “‘No flowers from the shell garage then? 🤣 happy birthday! 🎈” This obviously refers to an incident in her past, which had others cracking up as evident by the string of laughing emojis,’ demonstrating an intimate knowledge of her journey. This is reminiscent of a past dinner disaster that went hilariously wrong.

Age was the key theme in most of those tweets. One fan threw in her take: “I am 63 and don’t feel a day over 37! Happy birthday Megs; age is just a number.” This in itself goes to show that McKenna’s somewhat informal manner in regards to the whole aging thing has, in fact, been able to bridge the gap and create instant connect for the masses over generations.

Another revealing comment hails from one inclined with McKenna in more structured terms than just blind fan following. “Same!!! September babies! Libra! My 33rd birthday as well and our babies are 3 months apart!” This again emphasizes the strong feeling of camaraderie that parallel lives often create between fans and celebrities closely followed by them. She recently shared a heartwarming tribute to her sister, who is also her best friend.

While mostly praising, one went on to complain about the meal just a little, “Nice but fillet steak looked too bloody for me x.” That little dissenting voice throws in a drop of realism to an otherwise blindingly rosy picture of the day. This comment even sparked a minor breakfast debate among her followers.

The 33rd birthday was a bit of an amalgamation of glitz and glamour, with quite a few very relatable family moments. From the best steak ever to toddler fit, she made sure to share this day with places that are both aspirational and accessible. The huge reaction from her following observes her life, whether glamorous or mundane, will continue to win her a largely devoted audience. This was a birthday worthy of a star who has successfully carved a niche for herself away from the limelight.