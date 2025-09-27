Megan McKenna Celebrates First Birthday As A Mother With Son Landon

Instagram/@meganmckenna

Megan McKenna celebrated a huge milestone in her life-the first birthday since being a mum. The television star gave a glimpse of the intimate side of the festivity that also incorporated Indian cuisine for little Landon. There were also some very charming first attempts at crawling by the child, making the viewers fall in love with his newfound mobility.

It was a quaint family birthday celebration with Landon having a taste of the rather spicy-centred new culinary adventure. The new mum lovingly chronicled the hilarity of Landon tasting Indian takeaway for the first time in an IG video. This was a really special day in McKenna’s life, being not only another birthday but her very first as a mother in the farmhouse.

The footage from the memorable evening dinner sees McKenna and her mother present alongside Landon for the food-release; more so, on the introduction of Bombay potatoes. With tentative enthusiasm, McKenna exclaims, “Should we have tried that?” She offered him the very first taste. The little guy’s instantaneous reaction to the faint heat was definitely the highlight of the video. His face showing this immature expression of shock and curiosity is a laugh-out-loud moment that any parent who has ever introduced alternative flavors to their child could relate with. This dinner experience was a memorable one.

A little separate from the generally boring birthday dinner, McKenna filled the feed with dreamy clips documenting Landon’s developing locomotor abilities, dubbing his awkward gait as part “crawling/bum shuffling/spider baby,” which is fairly accurate to this awkward and adorable transition phase for any baby learning to get around. Clips of the resolute toddler squeezing through gaps and circumventing furniture while exploring with his tiny hands offered a strangely enchanting mundane touch to the birthday post.

The response from the audience was deafening and warm. The majority of comments were aimed at Landon’s charming personality. One viewer commented, “Love his hands – they’re so expressive.” This slight detail appears to encapsulate his character; it is his curious and engaged outstretched hands expressing the tasting.

Another remarked about the moment that caused the eruption of guffaws: “Landon’s face when the mild spice of the bombay potato hit him 😂😂😂 he is absolutely adorable!” The comment focuses on that viral moment in the clip and embraces the universal humor in a baby’s first experience with something new. Such vernacular and although unpolished, candid reactions are, after all, the realness that McKenna embraces.

Another more thoughtful comment took time to wish Megan a happy birthday and compliment her parenting decisions. It said, “Happy Birthday Megan, love that you explore different tastes and food with Landon. It warms the heart seeing he has such a fab appetite!” Her approach to food is clearly a big part of her life.

The celebration, though simple, was a beautiful metaphor for how McKenna’s life currently looks and feels. Nothing over-the-top about it; just some treasured moments, simple and mundane, invaded by her son and mother. Her family is clearly central to her happiness. Mainly, the birthday, the food experience, and developmental update are quite common going-home-and-making-dinner conversation. However, this one random post turned into something beautiful. Megan McKenna’s first birthday as a mum was a celebration of family, growth, and the sweet, sometimes spicy, road to parenthood. Her culinary adventures continue to be a topic of interest for her fans.