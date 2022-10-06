Megan Fox's Transformation Of Her Fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, Was Witnessed By Thousands Of Fans

Megan Fox, his fiancee, and Olivia Stone, his assistant, gave Machine Gun Kelly a dramatic makeover on Instagram Live.

On Monday night, the 32-year-old artist wanted an Avatar and Doja Cat-inspired outfit from the year 3050 in a London hotel room, to which some 15,000 of his 9.7 million Instagram followers tuned in.

MGK's Mainstream Sellout world tour, which began in June, will wrap up on October 12 in Amsterdam.

Fox, 36, and Stone, 24, cheerfully went to work on his glam as he showed off his tattoos while shirtless in front of a mirror and an assortment of beauty supplies on the table. While Fox spent considerable time filling in MGK's eyebrows, he sipped red wine and rapped to his music mix. Stone took time to perfect his makeup, including the contouring, foundation, and silver eyeshadow.

The Bloody Valentine musician spat obscenities at those who chastised him for voluntarily donning makeup on Instagram Live. After calling them "b—— ass motherf—-rs," he pressed his palms together in a serene Hindu salutation and said, "Namaste."

MGK mentioned that he was hungry, so he and Stone moved to a separate part of the room, leaving Fox to fend for himself. Quickly, she yelled out to them, joking that she was lost and embarrassed on Instagram Live.

The star of Jennifer's Body continued to apply eyeliner when the makeup session resumed, but the women finally drew the line when they insisted on applying false eyelashes.

Yes, I did request that my appearance be transformed to reflect the year 3050. I want to be bleeding from the nose and mouth. Fox: "I don't want lashes," he replied. Do not force these on me!

After that, MGK declared the episode complete. Not at all, and that's it for me. And that's the end of this. He ended the Livestream by saying, "Thank you, people, for joining us live; I don't know what the f—- just occurred, and peace."