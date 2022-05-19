Megan Fox tried on Bangs, but everyone looked at the slits on her dress. On the night from Sunday to Monday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the Billboard Music Awards-2022 ceremony died down. But, among all the celebrities who walked the path that day, Megan Fox attracted the most attention. Recently, the star regularly makes a splash with her racy outfits and beauty transformations, but she has surpassed herself this time.

The 35-year-old actress decided to support her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. She wore a black David Koma dress with an impressive neckline and a daring slit from the very beginning of the trouble. This celebrity dress rhymed with high gloves, as well as completely transparent sandals, which made her already long legs simply endless.

This time, the beautiful image has also undergone significant changes - Megan incredibly let her eyes down and made smoky black ones. But she chose a natural shade for the lips, wanting to keep the focus on her eyes. Fox straightened her long hair and made a tattered bang.

"I want to give a fixed ovation to Megan's stylist," "It seemed to me that this dress is perfect in itself. But such gloves are a great choice for him", "Looking at Megan's outfits, I regret that she was not present at the Met Gala," Internet users discuss the celebrity outfit.

The loving couple showed off their PDAs on the red carpet, as usual, hugging each other during their interviews.

They often combine their outfits by wearing matching shades of pink at the recent premiere of their film "Good Morning" last week. In Dolce & Gabbana, Fox wore David Koma and MGK , shining in the dark, mesmerizing looks.