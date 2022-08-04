Megan Fox Teases Opening An OnlyFans Account With Kourtney Kardashian And Posts Steamy Images

Megan Fox and her older sister Kourtney were approached by Kim Kardashian to participate in the filming of a new Skims advertisement in September 2021. And I have to mention that the images ended up being incredibly sharp.

The most intriguing, it turned out about a year later, did not make it to the brand's official pages. Megan recently posted images backstage on her blog.

She shared several images of herself posing alongside Kourtney. These, of course, caught the attention of many Internet users. Fox was aware of the impact the video would have.

Maybe that's why she made the snap decision to ask the fans if she and Kardashian should launch a joint page on OnlyFans.

Naturally, the bulk of Megan's subscribers responded "yes" right away. And we can comprehend their response. "Why do you inquire? Just finish it as soon as you can," "Yes. You must carry it out. And this page will undoubtedly become the most well-liked on OF," Megan's admiring fans replied.

However, some individuals didn't believe her prank. "Does the humor regarding OF still amuse anyone? Particularly when celebrities launch their pages and declare, "Not worth it.

Give individuals who aren't as well off in life as you are the chance to make money," Mason, 12, Reign, 7, and Penelope, 10, are shared by Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she legally married in May.

In contrast, Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler have a son named Landon, age 18, and a daughter named Alabama, age 16. He participates actively in Atiana De La Hoya's life as a parent.

Advertisement

(The model, 47, and ex-Oscar De La Hoya have a 23-year-old child together.) At the time, Fox said, "We don't have many double dates. "I mean, there are 900 kids between all of us!"