Megan Fox supported her beloved at the premiere of the documentary 'Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink

Recently, Megan Fox 's style has undergone significant changes, and her future husband has contributed to this. Coulson Baker is not afraid to make a statement, relying on a wide variety of shades of pink.

The premiere of the documentary " Machine Gun Kelly : Life in Pink," which promises to be a revelation for the musician's fans, was a great occasion for the next release.

And while the couple themselves are worried about choosing a venue for their future wedding, the red carpet certainly did not become a test for them.

Moreover, this time the actress decided to support her lover in everything and even dyed her hair a delicate shade of a flamingo.

The hero of the occasion himself relied on a brighter color as if he had dipped his head into a solution of potassium permanganate.

Otherwise, the leggy beauty emphasized her perfect figure in a tight dress with an open bust from the popular brand Nensi Dojaka.

The braided top was a slightly different color, and the stiletto-heeled gladiator sandals were the perfect addition to the summer look.

But Coulson settled on laconic white trousers, but he made them more accentuated with chains and a leather belt. In such a simple way, the rapper balanced a cropped needle top in the spirit of the zeros, from under which a pink "brick" tattoo press peeked out.

One thing can be said that the romantic couple could definitely compete with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, who embodied the image of Barbie and Ken in the film of the same name about the "pink world.

Fans get first-hand experience of the emo girl hit maker's upbringing, her relationship with her father, her life with Megan Fox, and her near-death experience with her daughter.

Advertisement

Kelly has surprisingly revealed how she once attempted suicide while talking on the phone with Megan in the documentary, which is currently available to stream on Hulu.