Megan Fox, on a date with her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, shows how to combine trendy jeans and a crop top

The couple chose Nobu restaurant in Malibu for a romantic dinner.

Megan Fox will always find an excuse to show off her flawless abs, even on the way to the restaurant where the couple dines every week.

Reporters caught the couple entering the popular Nobu yesterday. The 36-year-old actress went to dinner with her fiancé in high-rise jeans with slits at the bottom, a tight brown jersey crop top with a very deep neckline, and white Bottega Veneta sandals.

The outfit of the 32-year-old fiance of the movie star was overshadowed by his hairstyle: it is clear that Machine Gun Kelly recently visited a stylist and re-dyed his hair in hot pink.

For a date with his beloved, the musician chose a white T-shirt, cropped black striped trousers with a thin belt, and high boots.

In an interview last year, Fox said he quit drinking in 2009 due to an unfortunate incident. Before the Golden Globes, she was very nervous and relaxed, intoxicated and very fearless, and militant, saying many things that she should not have done during the live broadcast of the red carpet.

With this statement, the actress confused the entire press, which attributes the constant pregnancy to the lack of alcohol in her life.

In a previous post, May 16 is Megan's birthday. And the actress celebrated her 36th birthday in Vegas at the same time.

At midnight, Establishment staff brought him candles and shiny sweets, after which Fox and Machine Gun left the Kelly Club. In the morning, the singer greeted his beloved very charmingly.

On her personal account, she posted a series of pictures of them together, one of the pictures showing their hands and the same tattoos on the ring fingers that were in the shape of a little voodoo doll on which the heart Was sewn.