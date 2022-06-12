Megan Fox, in a tight latex dress with a rounded belly, arrived at the premiere of the film 'Taurus' in New York

Fans are sure that the actress is expecting a child from Machine Gun Kelly .

And less than a month later, rumors that Megan Fox was pregnant filled the Internet again. And all because of an unsuccessful or, conversely, well-chosen outfit, which favorably emphasized the slender figure of the actress, as well as her slightly rounded belly.

Meghan, along with her fiancé, arrived in New York for the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. As part of this event, a presentation and screening of the film "Taurus" were organized; the co-author of the script, together with the film's director Tim Sutton, was Machine Gun Kelly.

For this evening, the 36-year-old actress opted for a sparkly bright red latex sleeveless and strapless dress and pointy silver shoes with metal tips.

The 31-year-old musician was in a white suit, boiled-white high-top sneakers, and an earring in the form of a syringe with blood complemented his image. Knowing about the love for shocking Machine Gun Kelly, we dare to assume that this is real blood.

As the couple posed for photos, fans took notice of how Machine Gun Kelly carefully kept a hand on Meghan's stomach. And also the fact that during the entire presentation of the film, Fox covered her stomach with her hands.

Based on this, the couple's followers concluded that the news about the addition to their family was just around the corner. But Megan and her fiancé have remained silent for now.

Recently, Megan Fox has had a holiday every day. Last Sunday, May 15, she flew to Las Vegas with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer did not receive the coveted statuette, but he performed the song Twin Flame, which he dedicated to his wife - that's exactly what he said, standing on stage.