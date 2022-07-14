Megan Fox Found A Way To Congratulate The Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green

Who has became a father for the fifth time. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been together since 2004.

However, after 16 years of marriage, the actress decided to leave her husband-at that time, he gave many interviews and was absolutely sure that the actress would return to him because they had already experienced more than one separation.

But in the end, the actress decided to stay in a relationship with Colson Baker.

As a result, Brian decided that he needed to move on and met Sharna Burgess. A fast-paced romance spun between them, which they did not hide from fans.

And soon, it became known that the chosen one of the actors was pregnant. On June 28, 2022, Green became a father for the fifth time.

And, as it turned out over the weekend, Megan managed to congratulate him on this event.

Fox, TMZ has revealed, sent a luxurious arrangement of white flowers to the new parents with a short caption: "Congratulations, Brian and Sharna." This gesture, by the way, surprised Internet users.

First of all, due to the fact that Megan and Brian had an extremely strained relationship after the break.

The actress, who tries to avoid publicity about her three children, has repeatedly reproached her ex-husband for trying to pretend on social networks that she is a bad mother who does not spend time with her heirs.

However, now, apparently, the conflict has already been settled.

Last summer, when Brian captioned a photo of himself and Sharna, 'I've been with someone I can truly share life with,' some fans took it as a critique of Megan.

But he happily wrote, 'Thank you for Sharna,' with a heartfelt emoji. Fox has publicly expressed support for the couple, commenting on an Instagram post earlier in their relationship.