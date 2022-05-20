Megan Fox behaved too decently at the party, which provoked pregnancy rumors. If you look closely at the latest photos of the actress, we can assume that these rumors are not unfounded.

Recently, Megan Fox has had a holiday every day. Last Sunday, May 15, she flew to Las Vegas with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The singer did not receive the coveted statuette, but he performed the song Twin Flame, which he dedicated to his wife - that's exactly what he said, standing on stage. And at the end, he added: "And this is for our future child," and the sounds of a heartbeat were heard. With this act, the performer provoked a new wave of rumors that the couple had long been married and were expecting a child.

After the official part of the ceremony, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly went to one of the bars in Vegas, where the party was held by the famous rapper P Diddy in the 2000s, who recently announced that he intends to return to the stage. The couple arrived there in a bright pink limousine, after which they immediately went to the dance floor. Despite the hot dances, the actress did not drink alcohol, but water, although strong drinks were poured like water in the VIP zone. Many eyewitnesses of this came to the conclusion that Megan was still pregnant.

Last year, in an interview, Fox said that in 2009 she gave up alcohol because of an unpleasant incident. She was very nervous before the Golden Globes and, to relax, got drunk and became very bold and militant, saying a lot of things that she shouldn't have during a live broadcast from the red carpet. With this statement, the actress confused the entire press, which constantly ascribes pregnancy to her due to the lack of alcohol in her life.