Megan Fox and her Fiancé spoke about their secret wedding

At the Billboard Music Awards last month, Colson Baker sparked rumors of a secret wedding with his sweetheart Megan Fox when he called her his wife during a performance.

Since then, fans of the couple began to wonder if the lovers got married or if the musician's words were just hype.

Now Baker has decided to open up about the status of their relationship. According to Coulson, he called Meghan, his wife, as a sign of respect.

"I never considered her my girlfriend in terms of terms. It feels too juvenile for the depth of our relationship," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Fox added that they are not in a hurry to get married yet. "No, we are not married; we do not know what will happen.

He's on tour this year. When it should happen, the universe will open up and give us the space to do it," the actress said.

The couple has been dating for two years. In January, Baker proposed to his beloved, and she agreed.

Before the relationship with the musician, the actress was married for ten years to Brian Austin Green, from whom she had three sons.

In a previous post, However, towards the end of the performance, the musician made another statement. He dedicated the second part of the song to their "unborn child."

What exactly the musician had in mind the unborn child or Fox's unsuccessful pregnancy remained unclear.

But after the performance, Baker wrote on social media that his heart broke when he sang the song's ending. The lovers announced their engagement at the beginning of the year.

The fact that they had already tied the knot, the couple did not tell. According to insiders, they are only actively preparing for it.

However, it is possible that, like their friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Fox and Baker also played a secret wedding and did not make it public.