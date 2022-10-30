Maya Rudolph's Appearance On The Late Show With David Letterman In 2009 Was Not A Positive Experience For Her

Maya Rudolph's 2009 appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman was not a better moment for her.

When he misspelled my name, I sat there like, "I've had a lifetime crush on you." My heart has been broken, and I cannot go on. The 50-year-old Bridesmaids star admitted her shame in an interview with WSJ. magazine published on Friday.

She said that I didn't know how to deal with it. There was no clever remark to be made, and I needed to figure out how to create one. My ability to project confidence in front of an audience had yet to develop.

Despite Page Six's repeated attempts to reach a Letterman representative, a response has yet to be received. Saturday Night Live cast member Maya Rudolph, who shot to popularity after her 1999 SNL debut, has spoken about her early professional difficulties in interviews and red-carpet appearances.

I felt like my soul was being taken from me, she said. So there, over time, I crafted a persona to shield myself. "I've grown a lot better," the comic continued. When I can't stand how I'm feeling, I attempt to laugh it off.

Rudolph insists that she is not a star despite her many years in the spotlight. She acknowledged that she is a well-known actor but denied feeling like a celebrity because of the modern definition of the term.

There are various celebrities in the modern world, including several who became famous only due to their efforts, and I don't consider myself one of them.

When Rudolph appeared on Letterman in 2009, she was seven months pregnant. Pearl, 17, Lucille, 12, Jack, 11, and Minnie, 9, are her children with her current husband, Paul Thomas Anderson.

The actress told WSJ. that she makes an effort to put her family first, even when she is busy with work.