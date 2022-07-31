Maya Hawke Will Soon Be Acting Alongside Both Parents Ethan Hawke And Uma Thurman

Young actress Maya Hawke has made quite a name for herself while starring in the incredibly popular series Stranger Things. She plays the role of Robin on the show and has received much praise for her performance. The excellent performance of the rising star is not exactly a surprise as she is the daughter of two of the most famous and successful actors in Hollywood, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

Uma Thurman is most popularly known for her role as the Bride in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill while Ethan Hawke has been part of a number of popular works, most recently starring as the villain in Marvel’s series Moon Knight in which he played the show’s antagonist.

RELATED: Maya Hawke Reveals How Dad Ethan Hawke Helped Her Win Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Role

While Maya Hawke’s parents were first not very approving of her joining the entertainment industry, due to the controversial public life the career brings with it, they are very proud of the name that the young actress has made for herself and are going to be appearing in several future projects with her.

Maya and Uma Thurman are set to appear together in a dark comedy film called The Kill Room, which will also be starring Samuel L. Jackson, Uma’s co-star from Pulp Fiction. The film will be released in 2023, and Maya’s role while confirmed is unknown at the moment.

Quentin Tarantino has also expressed a desire to make a sequel to Kill Bill which will star Maya Hawke in the role of the Bride’s daughter, while Thurman reprises the role of the Bride. Tarantino says that such a film would follow the Bride and her daughter after 20 years or so. After spending 2 decades in peace the pair would be attacked again. Tarantino says the idea of such a project is “exciting,” to him.

RELATED: Ahead Of The Amazing Screening Of His HBO Max Documentary The Last Movie Stars, Ethan Hawke Happily Strolls With His Daughter Maya Hawke On His Arm

Maya is also set to appear alongside Ethan Hawke in the upcoming romantic comedy film titled Revolver. The film will be set in the year 1966 and Ethan and Maya will be appearing in father-daughter roles in the film. The film doesn’t have a release date decided for now.

Advertisement

Clearly, both of Maya Hawke’s parents are very proud of their daughter.