Maxwell Drew, Jessica Simpsons Daughter, Looks As Fly As Her Mother

Jessica Simpson is known as a huge fashion icon. She’s one of the most popular celebrities in the world and has millions of fans. She’s known for her class and her style and has tons of fans raving after her fashion.

According to a recent post, it seems that fashion runs in the family. Fans were happy to see Jessica promoting her daughter Maxwell in a super hit outfit. Alongside some turquoise coloured hair, Maxwell donned a sky blue Wu-Tang T-shirt. She had on some bronze shades that really accentuated her eyes.

The confidence radiating off her in the post was inspiring. Jessica had captioned the post “Shades of blue #MAXIDREW”. Jessica Simpsons had Maxwell with husband Eric Johnson. They also have a son Ace Knute Johnson, and daughter Birdie Mae Johnson.

Jessica Simpsons is known for her fashionable self. When she isn’t posting loving pictures with her family, she’s seen to be modelling her own clothing collection, “Jessica Simpson”.

Just last month, she was seen wearing a one piece suit from her own collection and was shown to have a wonderful physique. The one piece had a deep neckline and multiple shades of blue. Jessica is known to be extremely cute and simple with her captions, captioning the one piece suit picture as “All I need is a get ski”.

There were a lot of accessories that Jessica wore alongside the one piece. She added gold necklaces and many gold bracelets. The suit itself is priced at $98. To top off the whole outfit, she put on some strappy blue snake skin heels. She looked wonderful and fans adored her pictures when they first saw her in such an ensemble.

The Simpsons collection is more than just swimwear; the collection also includes shoes, clothing, activewear, and accessories. Some of her collection is also seen in stores like Dillard’s and Macy’s.

Jessica has gained massive popularity through her clothing brand as well as the style she caries. She has fans falling for her every piece and more waiting to support her in her business.