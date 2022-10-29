Matthew Perry Believes His Friends Co-Stars Will Be Uninterested In Reading His Autobiography

Matthew Perry claims that his friends from "Friends" won't be interested in reading his forthcoming memoir. In Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor, now 53 years old, describes his battle with substance misuse when he was acting as Chandler Bing in one of the most famous sitcoms of all time. Friends are considered to be among the most popular of all time.

Perry claims that his former co-stars aren't ready for his very personal and sometimes traumatic experience, even though the show ended airing decades ago.

In an interview with GQ that was published on Thursday, he stated that he does not believe that they will. So why would they bother to read it? I really don't know. Because, as you well know, who gives a damn? This is something that is going to be important to addicts, as well as fans of the show Friends. But the actors aren't going to be very concerned about this at all.

Lisa Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe, is the only cast member to have read the book, and she penned the introduction to it. However, Perry did confirm this fact. She mentioned in the introduction that it was the first time I heard about what it was like to live with and survive his addiction.

In this week's edition of PEOPLE, the MTV series 17 Again star reflected on his time on the show, recalling how encouraging his co-stars had been throughout production. He had joined the group at age 24, at which point he had mistakenly believed that stardom would solve all of his problems.

According to him, they exhibited tolerance and patience. It's like penguins. When one of them is ill or severely damaged in the wild, the others will gather around it and walk around it while propping it up until it is healthy enough to walk on its own. And I would say the same thing about the cast for me.