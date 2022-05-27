Matthew McConaughey Asks For Justice After Mass Shooting In Texas

Actors are human beings that fans tend to forget to exist in the same world as us. Just as we have emotions and empathy, actors are very emotional. Due to the declining state of the world, it is no surprise that the recent mass shooting in Texas has left many heartbroken.

Mass shootings have become a serious problem in many countries, leaving millions terrified for their life. While it may be easy to assume that actors are blind to such circumstances, Matthew McConaughey has called out to his fans to bring forth support for the victims of the recent shooting.

The shooting took place in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. An eighteen-year-old shooter killed 19 children and 2 adults at the elementary school. Following this incident, McConaughey took a moment to talk about the incident on Twitter. He expressed his disappointment in humans for failing to be responsible for the rights that their freedom gets them.

He encouraged people to look deep within themselves and discover what they are and how they can fix the bad parts of them for a better world. He called out to all the Texan parents and stated that they needed to look into their values and find a common ground suited for a better society. He acknowledged that this had become a new reality for the children of the US and that he was not happy to be living in such a society.

He also expressed his sympathies to anyone who had lost their loved ones. The whole message was heartfelt and deep. He seemed genuinely upset by the circumstances in which the Texan people had to survive and since it was his hometown, this seems fair.

Following his post, many celebrities came forward with their condolences and support for his message. Amongst the supporting celebrities were Lebron James, Stephen King, and George Takei. All celebrities who supported claimed that gun control was very important and should be implemented for the sake of future generations and to make the world a better place. George Takei stated that something could be done by donating to democratic candidates who supported gun control.

The incident left all of us heartbroken and we pray for the losses of the families and everyone impacted.