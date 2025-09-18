Matt James Tours Wake Forest's Legendary Cafeteria And Offers Free Food For Life

Instagram/@mattjames919

With the ex-Bachelor contestant Matt James returning to his alma mater to drop one of the most jaw-dropping offers that could be made concerning the famous dining hall at the campus. The video tour of this dining hall, also known as The Pit, saw James joke that one could potentially move all the way across the country for free food for life, given the quality and quantity the food service there provides.

In the flash tour, for a man who holds this cafeteria very dear to his heart, the actor and Wake Forest alumnus wanted to impart valuable information for prospective diners on just what one pays for at Wake Forest when they say about a $100,000 all-in price-lump for food options at Wake Forest. Starting at the never-closing omelet station, one can have breakfast any time of the day. Recovery nutrition went into the picture again, with James allegedly grabbing chocolate milk post-run and calling it a balanced breakfast along with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and a bowl full of fresh fruit, which he basically likened to “farmers market fruit,” including “the good watermelon.”

The gastronomical journey went forward to other stations to highlight what James considered a grilled cheese moment, as well as the build-your-own-pasta station, when he stated that they “don’t skimp on the cheese around here.” He finished sweetly with some free ice cream from an ice cream machine he insisted “is never broken” and “tastes better when it’s free.”

The post instantly started some very early interactions from fellow alumni and foodies. One user commented, “Deal of a lifetime!! Legendary spot! Lemme get a guest pass 😂.” James fired back with enthusiasm, “Pull up!!” Another alum added, “Their sandwich station is 🔥 as well… but, next visit, I’m shadowing you, Matt… and it’s gonna be, ‘what he’s having, pleazzzzze!’ Your omelette and pasta dish were really next level. Forget that we’re in a cafeteria.”

Nostalgia soared in the comments, with one user stating, “Mannnn this is making me nostalgic 😭,” while another added, “Shoutout to The Pit for that freshman 15.” James responded hilariously to the freshman 15 remark: “We were trying to gain weight!” The official Wake Forest dining account later joined in by saying, “HEY THAT PLACE LOOKS FAMILIAR,” and later, “talk about a pit tour 🙂↔️ THANKS FOR COMING BACK TO VISIT! we’ll see you soon 😎.”

One comment didn’t conform to the old-school praise. “One of those places I hope I never have to eat at again,” Tyler Cameron shared in rebuttal. The scathing remark sparked a funny exchange, in which James defended his beloved cafeteria by telling Cameron, “TAKE THAT BACK! Join me next time!” Another user took a jab at James’ ice cream comment: “Ice cream machine that’s never broken” LOLLL idk ab that one.”

There were comments exalting individual cafeteria staff, notably: “Rosalina at the pasta station” is a “doesn’t miss with that pasta! 😋😍,” and “ROSALINA—you’re a STAR 🤩.” With another saying, “the pit provides for real,” the neighborhood feels go loud for The Pit.

Images such as those in James’s featured video tour sought to portray dining options at Wake Forest as being akin to dining halls that have since become landmark locales of college experience. The gag about free food for life might have been just banter, but it brought serious attention to the fact that many alumni, James included, now deeply romanticize culinary options in their alma mater. The outpouring of response from the Wake Forest community more than evidences that, if things are well taken care of, even the simplest things can mold the best memories. He has also been known to find the best pizza in Florida and rave about hidden gems like Miss Lucy’s Kitchen. James has also shared his top pizza spots in Chicago and his must-eat foods at the Minnesota State Fair.