Matt James Discovers New York's Best Five Dollar Breakfast Burrito Deal

Matt James has found an excellent deal in East Village, New York City. The TV personality went on to describe his experience with the Best Damn Breakfast Burrito, where every breakfast burrito on the menu was $5 for the whole month. With James’ testimonial, the place gained huge exposure in a relatively short period.

In semi-hysteria, a video was made inside the restaurant. “So coming at the East Village, we are trying out this brand-new breakfast burrito,” he said of the ambiance this sort of promotion had afforded. “They opened two days ago, and this is my third time coming,” James said with a wink. He loves it so much that he can barely contain himself in describing the menu items: La Nieta, which has bacon, egg, cheese, and tater tots; and the Cali Burrito, which has steak and french fries. His last statement is: “You won’t find a better deal anywhere in the city for under $5.”

Almost immediately, there was a cascade of comments worthy of some being local enthusiasm, some total playfulness, and some direct engagement from the restaurant.

One comment exemplified the usually jealous perspective from afar: “My guy, come back to Chicago.” These perhaps illustrate James’ pull way beyond his current New York-based realm. Another certainly inspired by the mouth-watering looks of the fare was: “Cinco dolares!!!! That looks baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaangin,” stretching out his appreciation for how awesome those burritos looked.

Another one gave a sincere recommendation: “Omg. These look dope. They need dipping sauces tho. 🔥” From here comes the helpful reply of someone who had been there: “They have hella sauces!” Such a back-and-forth is the communal seal of approval on his recommendation.

Arguably, the most powerful moment came when the very official account of Best Damn Breakfast Burrito responded to the post with, “Thank you for coming in 3x 🙌,” to which James personally replied, “I’ll be back tomorrow!” This immediate exchange between the celebrity and the restaurant makes a timely splash.

Also, it really did set off some banter not long after. One user tagged a friend, saying: “why ain’t u tell me bout this one bro,” implying potential local clout. The friend replied calling their mutual friend “the biggest gate keeper!!”, an ironic admission that no secret remains due to James’ post. Another commenter chimed in with, “So much for gatekeeping now it’s blown up, thx,” perfectly highlighting that media moment when a hidden gem gets overt American publicity.

Another contributor poured more fuel on the fire with a customer recommendation: “Omg I was here today and it was fire!! That chorizo one 🔥🔥.” This serves as a great social proof for James’ opening review and spawning many more visits.

In an impressive show of media power, Matt James used his platform to highlight a mom-and-pop eatery and create instant interest waves. His genuine excitement about an honest cheap meal touches that common understanding of stumbling upon a good thing. Now New Yorkers and tourists alike have no more excuse for searching far and wide for cheap yet good breakfast, thanks to such timely tips from a familiar face. Big time reaction shows us that despite being an expensive city, New York does stir the streets at the sight of such a great bargain. This kind of food discovery is reminiscent of his Florida pizza find and his tour of Wake Forest’s legendary cafeteria. His recommendations often extend to major events, like his top must-eat foods at the Minnesota State Fair. The post also generated discussion among fans of Bachelor Nation.