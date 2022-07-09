Matt and Ross Duffer creators of Stranger things divulge what occurred to Max Mayfield after the season ended

On July 1, Netflix premiered the final two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things . The series breaks all records for views, and fans continue to discuss it actively.

The season's ending left them in some turmoil because the fate of Sadie Sink's character Max Mayfield remained unclear.

In the season finale, Max became a victim of Vecna, who pursued her throughout the final episodes. As a result, the audience saw Max blinded and with broken bones, lying in Lucas's arms.

She then died, but Odie, using her superpowers, resurrected her but was powerless against the injuries inflicted by Vecna. At the very end of the season, Max was shown lying in a coma in a hospital bed, surrounded by her family and friends.

The creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer, about the fate of Max, spoke on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Her brain is dead, but she is alive. Unfortunately, she is blind, and all her bones are broken," they noted.

Whether there is any chance that she will fully recover, they did not say.

Fans of the show will see answers to all questions in the next season, which will be the final one. Presumably, its premiere will take place at the end of next year.

In a previous post, After a three-year hiatus, Stranger Things is finally back on the screens. Recently, the long-awaited premiere of the fourth season of the show took place on Netflix-the first seven episodes appeared on the streaming platform.

His return was a triumph-he set a record for views, which amounted to 287 million hours per weekend. The previous record was held by the second season of The Bridgertons.

Advertisement

Its first weekend of viewing was 193 million hours. However, Stranger Things has now beaten it by nearly 50%.