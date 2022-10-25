Mathew Perry's Memoir Tells Story Of How Jennifer Aniston Turned Him Down

The 90s and early 2000s sitcom, Friends was one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time and continues to command cultural relevance today, roughly 2 decades after the release of its final episodes. One of the most crucial factors behind the success of the show was the undeniable chemistry between the 6 lead actors. However, turns out that there was a lot going on behind that chemistry that fans have not been aware of.

One of the actors from the show, Mathew Perry who played possibly the most loved character of all, Chandler, is coming out with his own memoir called, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." An excerpt from the memoir has been released by The Times which tells the tale of how Perry actually had a crush on Anniston and it was before they had even met on the set of Friends. Perry details that the crush may have been mutual but he blew it himself. Here is the full excerpt:

"We sat around the table and all met each other for the first time. That is, except me and Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer and I had met through mutual acquaintances about three years earlier. I was immediately taken by her (how could I not be?) and liked her, and I got the sense she was intrigued too – maybe it was going to be something. Back then I got two jobs in one day – one was Haywire, an America’s Funniest Home Videos-type show, and the other was a sitcom. So I called Jennifer and I said, “You’re the first person I wanted to tell this to.”

Bad idea. I could feel ice forming through the phone. Looking back, it was clear that this made her think I liked her too much or in the wrong kind of way… and I only compounded the error by then asking her out. She declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she’d love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, “We can’t be friends!”

Now, a few years later, ironically we were friends. Fortunately, even though I was still attracted to her and thought she was so great, that first day we were able to sail right past the past and focus on the fact that we had both gotten the best job Hollywood had to offer."

Thankfully, all matters were resolved and the world still got to experience one of the best pieces of entertainment that Television has had to offer in a long time.

"Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," will be released officially on November 1.